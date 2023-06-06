Best docking stations for Surface devices in 2023 – XDA Developers

You don’t have to depend on just two Thunderbolt 4 ports on your Surface Pro 9. These docks add more connectivity to your device.

Microsoft's Surface devices are some of the best laptops on the market, featuring premium designs, great displays, and generally high-end performance. That's especially true of the Surface Pro line, which is almost always the king of Windows tablets each and every year. One area where Surface devices generally feel a bit lackluster, however, is ports.

Most Surface devices don't have a ton of ports built-in, but they usually rely on docking stations to expand the port selection if you need to. That's a common approach for premium devices, and in the case of Surface, not only is the company relying on docking stations, it makes some of its own, which you can use to get the best experience. For many years, you had to use the Surface Connect port to expand your selection of ports, but recent models have added Thunderbolt 4 support, so you have a much wider selection to choose from. If you need some help choosing one, we've rounded up some of the best docking stations you can get for your Surface device, depending on the model you have. Let's take a look.

The official Surface Thunderbolt 4 Dock is the best solution if you have one of the latest Surface devices with Thunderbolt 4 support. It adds three USB-C ports for display outputs, three USB Type-A ports, RJ45 Ethernet, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

If you have an older Surface device that doesn’t support Thunderbolt, the Surface Dock 2 remains the best official docking station for you. It adds two display ports via USB-C (up to two 4K displays at 60Hz), two regular USB-C ports, USB Type-A, RJ45 Ethernet, and a headphone jack.

The official Microsoft USB-C Travel Hub works with the vast majority of Surface devices and it’s meant to give you more ports while you’re on the move. It includes USB-C, USB Type-A, HDMI, RJ45 Ethernet, and even VGA, if you happen to come across an old monitor or projector.

If you have a Thunderbolt-capable Surface device, the Plugable 16-in-1 Thunderbolt 4 Dock is a fantastic alternative. It has a total of 16 ports, including support for four 4K displays at 60Hz, lots of USB Type-A ports, and 2.5Gbps Ethernet. It’s one of the best docks around.

There aren’t many docks out there with as many ports as the CalDigit TS4, which has a total of 18 ports available. That includes downstream Thunderbolt ports, multiple USB Type-C and Type-A ports, DisplayPort, 2.5Gbps Ethernet, and both combo and split audio jacks.

If you have a lot of Thunderbolt-based peripherals, like monitors and storage, the Anker PowerExpand 5-in-1 dock gives you three more Thunderbolt downstream ports so you can connect them easily. There’s also a USB Type-A port in case you need it.

If you have a lot of 4K monitors but your Surface doesn’t support Thunderbolt, the Plugable USB-C 4K Triple Display Docking Station is a great solution. In addition to three 4K displays, it has a lot of USB ports and Ethernet, plus it’s reasonably affordable.

Belkin is a very reliable brand making all kinds of tech accessories, and if you want a cheap USB-C dock to add some more ports, this is a great option. You get HDMI, USB Type-A, USB Type-C, and SD card readers for a pretty affordable price. It’s also very compact, so you can easily slip it into a bag or pocket.

There are a lot of Surface devices on the market right now with different capabilities in terms of ports, and it's important to pay attention to the device you have and the dock you're choosing before making a purchase.

Thunderbolt 4 is the ideal option for docking station, primarily because it's basically an industry standard at this point. If you buy a Thunderbolt 4 dock, it will work on any Thunderbolt 4-capable laptop, whether it's from Microsoft or not. However, only a few of the most recent Surface devices support Thunderbolt 4. Those are:

If you have one of these devices, your best option will be to get a Thunderbolt 4 dock, whether that's the one from Microsoft or any of the other models mentioned here. The decision then comes down to the ports you need for your setup. If you have a lot of USB Type-A peripherals, the official Surface Thunderbolt 4 Dock may be a bit lackluster, for example.

If you don't have one of those models, the best option you have is the Surface Dock 2, which uses the proprietary Surface Connect port, available on the vast majority of Surface devices. This delivers capabilities close to a Thunderbolt 4 dock, and it has the benefit of using a magnetic connector that makes it easy to disconnect when needed. However, since it's a proprietary connector, you won't be able to use this dock with a non-Surface device. We only recommend this option if your Surface device doesn't support Thunderbolt, though you technically have that option if you want to.

One other thing to keep in mind here is that support for two 4K displays at 60Hz. Those are as follows:

The following devices will support only one 4K 60Hz display, or two 4K displays at 30Hz:

Other Surface devices will not be compatible with the Surface Dock 2.

Finally, it's worth mentioning that if you don't have a Surface device with Thunderbolt 4 and the Surface Connect port seems too expensive for you, or you want something that can work on other laptops, you can always turn to generic USB-C docks and hubs, like the official Microsoft USB-C Travel Hub above. Most modern Surface devices have a USB-C port, including the following:

All these devices should support the full capabilities of the USB-C hubs that don't require Thunderbolt, including the Plugable USB-C Triple 4K Docking Station, which is one of the best options if you want a powerful dock that doesn't require Thunderbolt and is still widely compatible.

No matter what kind of Surface device you have, there's a docking station out there for you. The Thunderbolt-capable Surface devices have the best options here, since THunderbolt 4 is both capable and widely compatible, making it the best option to buy now and use for the next several years, even if you switch laptops. Surface Connect has great capabilities, too, but it severely restricts your options for docking stations, and if you buy one now, it won't work with non-Surface devices. Of course, you can always fall back on regular USB-C, especially if you don't need a ton of ports. No matter what you're looking for, the options above are bound to have something for you.

