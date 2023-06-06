How to Fix the Microsoft Store Error Code 0x00000194 in Windows 11 – MUO – MakeUseOf

The Microsoft Store is a great place to get apps on Windows 11, but sometimes it needs a little bit of fixing.

The Microsoft Store error code 0x00000194 is a widely reported Windows 11 issue on Microsoft’s support forum and elsewhere. Users who have reported that issue see a “Page could not be loaded” error message, alongside an 0x00000194 code in the Microsoft Store. That error can occur when users launch Microsoft Store or try to open specific app or game profile pages.

Consequently, the Microsoft Store app can be unusable. Or some users won’t at least be able to access the app profile pages that show the 0x00000194 error message. This is how you can fix Microsoft Store error 0x00000194 in Windows 11.

OK, this might be a somewhat basic potential resolution error code 0x00000194. However, signing out and back into Microsoft Store could feasibly resolve some account glitches.

It’s a simple potential fix you can try applying as follows:

Some users have been able to fix error code 0x00000194 by changing their Microsoft account names. That’s a slightly curious potential resolution, but as one confirmed to work by some is worth a try. This is how you can change your Microsoft account name:

The troubleshooters that come with Windows 11 don’t fix everything, but they’re often useful for detecting and resolving many issues. Windows Store Apps is the troubleshooter applicable for fixing error code 0x00000194. These are the steps for running Windows Store Apps:

An incorrectly-configured time and date setting can generate various Microsoft Store issues. The time Microsoft Store tracks should be in sync with your PC’s clock. For that reason, we recommend you check the time and date settings are correct on your PC. Check the time settings are set to automatic like this:

The Microsoft Store app, like others, has Reset and Repair troubleshooting options, which are potential solutions for error code 0x00000194. The Reset option clears all that app’s data. However, it’s better to try selecting Repair first since that doesn’t affect app data. Here’s how you can select both those options:

Reregistering built-in Windows 11 apps, including Microsoft Store, is a more widely confirmed fix for error 0x00000194. You can do that by entering one PowerShell command in the following steps:

Disabling any active proxy servers is another resolution that fixes error 0x00000194. That’s not surprising, considering all the Microsoft Store connection issues a proxy server generates. Here is how to disable a proxy server via Settings:

You can also disable a proxy server via Internet Properties. To do so, type inetcpl.cpl in Windows 11’s search tool; and select the inetcpl.cpl search result. Click Connections > LAN Settings to view the window below. Deselect the Use a proxy server for your LAN checkbox, and select the OK option.

If you found a proxy server enabled but cannot recall turning it on yourself, malware might have activated it on your PC. Consider running a manual antivirus scan with Windows Security or the third-party Malwarebytes utility.

If you’ve tried almost everything else, reinstall Microsoft Store. There isn’t any option for uninstalling Microsoft Store in Settings. However, you can both uninstall and reinstall that built-in app by executing a single PowerShell command like this:

It’s likely the potential solutions above will resolve error code 0x00000194 on most Windows 11 PCs, since many users have confirmed as such. You can also apply the same resolutions in Windows 10, albeit with slightly different steps for some. However, if those potential fixes don’t resolve error code 0x00000194 on your PC, consider resetting Windows 11 to factory defaults.

Jack has been a freelance tech journalist for more than a decade. He has covered Windows Vista, 7, 10, and 11 topics within a multitude of guides for MakeUseOf and numerous other websites.

source