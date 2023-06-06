Mac Studio – Apple

A true

Embraced by creative pros everywhere, Mac Studio now delivers next-generation power in the form of the lightning-fast M2 Max and the boundary-breaking M2 Ultra. It packs outrageous performance and extensive connectivity in an unbelievably compact form, putting everything you need within easy reach and transforming any space into a studio.

Speed runs in the family.

M2 Max and M2 Ultra are our most powerful chips yet. Both feature the breakthrough system on a chip (SoC) architecture of Apple silicon, which combines the CPU, GPU, I/O, Neural Engine, and more into a single SoC with unified memory. This architecture means Mac computers powered by Apple silicon are way faster, cooler, and more power efficient.

The incredible M2 Ultra chip actually starts with M2 Max. M2 Max was designed to connect to another M2 Max using a custom packaging architecture called UltraFusion. With twice the connection density of any technology available, UltraFusion provides a massive 2.5TB/s of low-latency interprocessor bandwidth between the two dies using very little power.

M2 Ultra joins two M2 Max dies — yet it looks like a single piece of silicon to software, so apps benefit from its extraordinary capabilities without requiring any additional work from developers. The result — with over 134 billion transistors — is the most powerful chip ever in a personal computer.

Up to

96GB

unified memory

400GB/s

memory bandwidth

Up to

192GB

unified memory

800GB/s

memory bandwidth

12-core CPU

Up to

38-core GPU

16-core

Neural Engine

24-core CPU

Up to

76-core GPU

32-core

Neural Engine

M2 Max brings power to tackle challenges of almost any size. From recording your own beats or mixing professional-quality music to editing your first video or adding effects to a feature-length film, the lightning-fast M2 Max has your back.

Built from two M2 Max chips, M2 Ultra lets you power through workflows on an unprecedented scale. So you can quickly transcode and export videos, run complex particle simulations, or work with massive 3D environments that were previously impossible to render. And with twice the Media Engine resources, M2 Ultra can support up to 22 streams of 8K ProRes 422 video playback — something no other personal computer can do.

More power behind every program.

Faster render performance in OTOY Octane X

Faster video upscaling performance in Topaz Video AI

Faster 8K render performance in Final Cut Pro

Faster real-time 3D performance in Autodesk Maya

Faster ProRes transcode performance in Compressor

Faster project build performance in Xcode

Faster noise reduction performance in DaVinci Resolve Studio

Faster filter and function performance in Photoshop

Outsized performance.

Fits right in.

Autodesk Maya

Thanks to the efficiency of Apple silicon, Mac Studio lets M2 Max and M2 Ultra — and your imagination — run completely unrestrained within an unbelievably small footprint. Designed to fit perfectly under most displays, putting prodigious power and connectivity at arm’s reach, Mac Studio is a high-performance desktop unlike any other.

Plays it cool and quiet.

Within the 7.7-inch-square Mac Studio enclosure lies a groundbreaking thermal system designed to let M2 Max and M2 Ultra fly through intensive tasks at lightning-fast speeds. Even with so much incredible power, Mac Studio is able to stay whisper quiet, so it never interferes with your workflow.

Mac Studio lets you create the studio of your dreams with an array of 12 high-performance ports. Transfer photos and videos with an SDXC card reader. Connect to TVs or displays with an enhanced HDMI output that supports up to 8K resolution. Sync with next-generation accessories using Bluetooth 5.3. And enjoy up to two times faster throughput with Wi‑Fi 6E.

We designed Mac Studio together with Studio Display for the ultimate studio setup. With its breathtaking 27‑inch 5K Retina display, 12MP Ultra Wide camera with Center Stage, studio-quality three-mic array, six-speaker sound system with Spatial Audio, and optional nano-texture finish, Studio Display completes the full Mac experience.

Transform your studio.

With its shockingly compact form factor and abundance of ports, Mac Studio lets you reimagine your workspace and unleash your creativity.

Connect up to 8 displays with M2 Ultra or up to 5 displays with M2 Max.

Magic accessories are wireless, rechargeable, precise — and designed to work seamlessly with one another. Take your creativity to the next level by adding Magic Mouse, Magic Trackpad, or Magic Keyboard with Touch ID.

macOS was not only designed to be powerful, intuitive, and reliably up to date, but also to scale with Apple silicon. This means the system automatically benefits from the increased graphics, massive memory, and powerful machine learning of M2 Max and M2 Ultra. And with thousands of apps to choose from, you can work, play, and create in ways you never imagined.

100 percent recycled materials in its magnets and in the solder of the main logic board. Responsible packaging. A greener supply chain. Mac Studio was engineered to minimize its environmental impact.

Just trade in your eligible computer for credit toward a new one or recycle it for free. It’s good for you and the planet.

And pay over time, interest-free when you choose to check out with Apple Card Monthly Installments.

