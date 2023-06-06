Apple Reportedly Planning to Release Larger 16-Inch iPad Next Year – MacRumors

Apple is developing a larger 16-inch iPad that it hopes to release in the fourth quarter of 2023, according to a report today from The Information‘s Wayne Ma. This would be the largest-ever iPad model, topping the 12.9-inch iPad Pro.



“A 16-inch iPad would likely be geared toward creative professionals such as graphic artists and designers who prefer a larger screen,” the report says. No additional details were provided about the prospective device, which would have the same screen size as a 16-inch MacBook Pro, providing users with a significantly larger canvas to work with.

Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman last year claimed that Apple was exploring the idea of larger iPads that could further “blur the lines” between a tablet and a laptop.

Earlier this year, oft-accurate display industry analyst Ross Young claimed that Apple was also developing a larger 14-inch iPad Pro with a mini-LED display. Taking both of these rumors into account, it is possible that Apple is planning to release both 14-inch and 16-inch iPad Pro models next year, which would mirror the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro.

Apple just updated the iPad Pro with the M2 chip, Wi-Fi 6E, an Apple Pencil hover feature, ProRes video recording support, and a few other minor improvements last week.

Get weekly top MacRumors stories in your inbox.

A selection of macOS tips to make your Mac life a more effortless experience.

A selection of quick iOS tips that will make you a lot more time-efficient in the long run.

50 features and changes you might have missed in macOS Ventura.

Apple on May 18 released iOS 16.5, delivering several sports-related enhancements for Apple News, a new Pride Celebration wallpaper, and several important bug and security fixes.

Apple’s new AR/VR headset is expected to be unveiled, along with iOS 17, macOS 14, and more.

Apple’s most powerful Mac will finally shift to Apple silicon.

Apple’s AR/VR headset is coming soon with eye- and gesture-tracking, dual 4K displays, M-series chips, and more. Here’s what we know so far.

Next-generation version of iOS, set to be previewed at WWDC 2023 in June with a public release in September.

1 day ago by Joe Rossignol

5 days ago by Joe Rossignol

2 weeks ago by Tim Hardwick

2 weeks ago by Joe Rossignol

2 weeks ago by Tim Hardwick



MacRumors attracts a broad audience of both consumers and professionals interested in the latest technologies and products. We also boast an active community focused on purchasing decisions and technical aspects of the iPhone, iPod, iPad, and Mac platforms.

source