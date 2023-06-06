What Time Will 'Ted Lasso' Season 3 Be On Apple TV+? – Decider

Stream It or Skip It: ‘Wedding Season’ on Hallmark, Where Three Weddings Are Better than One

Do you know what I love about television? When one critically acclaimed series ends, another fan-favorite is there to take its place. On Sunday night, we felt all the emotions as we watched the season finale of HBO’s The Last of Us. But when one door closes another one opens because Ted Lasso is about to return for Season 3!

Starring Jason Sudeikis, the third season of Apple TV+’s cozy-hug comedy has earned Certified Fresh status on Rotten Tomatoes, currently boasting an impressive 93% Tomatometer score. The newest installment of Ted Lasso follows the newly-promoted AFC Richmond squad as they attempt to prove they belong in the Premier League. In the wake of Nate’s (Nick Mohammed) contentious departure from Richmond, Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein) steps up as assistant coach, Ted deals with myriad work and personal life issues, and Keeley (Juno Temple) navigates being the boss of her own PR agency.

When exactly does Ted Lasso Season 3 premiere on Apple TV+? Here’s everything you need to know.

The season premiere of Ted Lasso debuts Wednesday, March 15 on Apple TV+.

New titles tend to drop on Apple TV+ at 3 a.m. ET (12:00 a.m. PT) on the morning of release. The season premiere of Ted Lasso should drop on the streamer Wednesday, March 15 at 3:00 a.m. ET.

Yes! New episodes of Ted Lasso premiere every Wednesday on Apple TV+. The third season consists of 12 episodes.

Available for $6.99/month, you can watch new episodes of Ted Lasso on the Apple TV app, smart TVs, AirPlay-enabled TVs with the Apple TV app, or you can stream online at tv.apple.com.

You bet. The service offers a seven-day free trial for new and eligible subscribers.

Nope. The series is exclusive to Apple TV+.

