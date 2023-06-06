AirPods Pro 2 dip to new record low price at Amazon ahead of Black Friday – AppleInsider

Copyright © 2023, Quiller Media, Inc.

Contact Us | Privacy Policy

AirPods Pro 2 dip to record low price.

Now on sale for $229.99, Apple’s 2022 AirPods Pro have hit a new all-time low price in the days leading up to Black Friday.

The $20 price drop on Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) is available at Amazon, with units in stock and ready to ship well before the holidays. If you’re wanting to gift an Apple fan on your shopping list the latest hardware, AirPods Pro are a great option as the 2nd Generation now features Apple’s H2 chip and touch control that lets you adjust volume levels with a swipe.

In our hands-on AirPods Pro 2 review, we found the latest earbuds have better audio and improved active noise cancellation (ANC). The enhanced Find My capability in the MagSafe charging case makes it easy to locate your AirPods Pro and is a handy tool for those always on the go.

To pick up a pair at a discount, head over to Amazon.com and look for the $229.99 price. AirPods prices have been fluctuating rapidly and this AirPods early Black Friday deal may sell out or change at any time.

Additional Apple deals

There are plenty more deals going on leading up to Black Friday, including exclusive discounts on MacBook Air models. Here’s an overview of the special offers running this week:

The $20 price drop on Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) is available at Amazon, with units in stock and ready to ship well before the holidays. If you’re wanting to gift an Apple fan on your shopping list the latest hardware, AirPods Pro are a great option as the 2nd Generation now features Apple’s H2 chip and touch control that lets you adjust volume levels with a swipe.

In our hands-on AirPods Pro 2 review, we found the latest earbuds have better audio and improved active noise cancellation (ANC). The enhanced Find My capability in the MagSafe charging case makes it easy to locate your AirPods Pro and is a handy tool for those always on the go.

To pick up a pair at a discount, head over to Amazon.com and look for the $229.99 price. AirPods prices have been fluctuating rapidly and this AirPods early Black Friday deal may sell out or change at any time.

There are plenty more deals going on leading up to Black Friday, including exclusive discounts on MacBook Air models. Here’s an overview of the special offers running this week:

Always on the hunt for the best deals, Christine has been covering the Apple space and technology in general since 2009. With well over a decade of experience securing the lowest prices for bargain hunters, Christine'…

As Apple prepares for its WWDC 2023 rollout, Amazon is busy slashing prices on the gear you love. Shoppers can take home the Apple Watch Ultra at a nearly $100 discount or save $250 on an M2 MacBook Pro.

Today's most valuable deals include 31% off a 50" Amazon Fire Smart TV, $100 off a M2 Mac mini & AppleCare+ kit, 73% off an Aduro PowerUp Smart 6-port USB rapid charger, and 35% off Levoit Dual200S Smart cool mist humidifiers.

B&H is offering an excellent deal on an M1 MacBook Pro 13-inch with 16GB of RAM and a spacious 1TB SSD. Now available for just $1,199, a discount of $700 off, this deal is available for 24 hours only.

The first tablet from smartphone producer OnePlus directly takes on the tenth-gen iPad, in what could be a compelling Android alternative to Apple's tablet.

The Fire Max 11 represents Amazon's largest tablet display to date and features an upgraded aluminum body that enhances its premium aesthetics. Here's how the specs and performance compare to the ninth-generation iPad.

Google's new Pixel Tablet is its best attempt to promote large-format Android experience yet, but it still has to take on the well-loved iPad in the market. Here's how the two sets of specs compare.

Dell's 32-inch UltraSharp 6K monitor offers a cheaper alternative to Apple's Pro Display XDR, but while similar in size and resolution, they go after two very different markets. Here's how the specs of the two compare.

Months after release, there are a lot of bands designed for the Apple Watch Ultra. Here are our favorite bands from Apple and third parties for any situation.

iOS 17 feature roundup: StandBy, NameDrop, Contact Posters, more

Apple Design Awards twelve winners revealed

Apple Vision Pro developer kits will be available

Developers gain new SDK tools for Privacy Label generation and security checks

Craig Federighi outlines iOS 17 privacy & Apple's stance on AI

No matter how great Apple makes its new OSes seem now, don't install the betas

First developer betas for iOS 17, iPadOS 17, tvOS 17, watchOS 10, macOS Sonoma are out

New Optic ID biometrics use your iris to unlock the Apple Vision Pro headset

As Apple prepares for its WWDC 2023 rollout, Amazon is busy slashing prices on the gear you love. Shoppers can take home the Apple Watch Ultra at a nearly $100 discount or save $250 on an M2 MacBook Pro.

Today's most valuable deals include 31% off a 50" Amazon Fire Smart TV, $100 off a M2 Mac mini & AppleCare+ kit, 73% off an Aduro PowerUp Smart 6-port USB rapid charger, and 35% off Levoit Dual200S Smart cool mist humidifiers.

B&H is offering an excellent deal on an M1 MacBook Pro 13-inch with 16GB of RAM and a spacious 1TB SSD. Now available for just $1,199, a discount of $700 off, this deal is available for 24 hours only.

After years of rumors, Apple has delivered and shipped its professional video editing suite on iPad. While the app is incredibly full-featured, there are some big holes for pro workflows.

We got our hands on an exclusive set of mockup iPhone 15 units — complete with working buttons. Here's how the design changes and features compare to the iPhone 14 lineup.

We round up — and rank — the best MagSafe wallet choices that you can use with your iPhone, featuring more card slots, Find My support, stands, and more.

Apple has announced a major update to the Apple Arcade catalog, adding 20 new games across a multitude of genres.

With its latest update, Microsoft is enabling iMessage on Windows 11 — with some caveats. Here's how it works and what features are still missing.

Any small external drive can back up your files, but most aren't particularly secure. Kingston's IronKey Vault Privacy 80 SSD, on the other hand, adds a passcode via its touchscreen to protect its contents.

If you're a MacBook user, the Huanuo lap desk could allow you to work comfortably from your couch or bed, providing a convenient alternative to sitting at a traditional desk.

The Baseus Blade 100W Power Bank is a robust and highly informative battery charger, designed to meet the demanding power needs of all your mobile devices.

Monoprice is making portable refrigerators that can charge your devices on the go more affordable with its Pure Outdoors Emperor 25 model, undercutting the competition while striking a good balance between cost and features.

To wireless Rollo printer is the must-have gadget for anyone who frequently ships products — whether just to friends and family or operating a small business.

{{ title }}

source