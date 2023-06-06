Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 3 Release Date, Price & Specs News – Tech Advisor

When you purchase through links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. This doesn’t affect our editorial independence .

The Laptop Go is the most recent addition to Microsoft’s Surface range, and the device has held its own across two generations so far.

This hasn’t come as a huge surprise: it’s essentially a shrunk-down version of the main Surface Laptop with slightly weaker specs. But that’s reflected in the price, with entry-level models just about cheap enough to be considered budget laptops.

While the original version was slightly underwhelming, last year’s second generation was a significant step forward. It’s easy to recommend, although there’s still plenty of room for improvement.

Hopefully, Microsoft will address some of these weaknesses in the third generation, which may arrive before 2023 is out. Here’s everything we know at this stage.

We’re not even certain that there will be a Surface Laptop Go 3 at this stage, let alone when it’ll arrive. But it’d be a surprise to see Microsoft abandon its affordable laptop, and the release dates of the first two generations may provide some clues:

It doesn’t look like Microsoft is planning to update the device every 12 months, making a launch in the Spring 2023 slot unlikely. A more likely scenario is the main launch event of the year, which usually takes place in September or October.

However, it’s also possible that Microsoft delays the launch until 2024, especially if more substantial upgrades are introduced. Windows Central’s Zac Bowden, usually a reliable source of Surface news, said in a January 2023 video that recent layoffs at Microsoft could have an effect on the upcoming Surface release schedule.

Pricing often isn’t revealed until a new Surface device officially launches, but the previous generations should serve as a fairly accurate guide here:

Despite the upgrades on the Laptop Go 2, it was encouraging to see the price remain roughly the same. There may be a slight increase by the time its successor arrives, but Microsoft is unlikely to deviate too much – it’ll surely want all models to remain cheaper than the regular Surface Laptop.

Nothing concrete has been revealed regarding the Surface Laptop Go 3 at this stage, but we still have a fairly good idea of what to expect. Microsoft is unlikely to deviate from the formula which made the first two generations a hit, including a compact design and premium build.

There may be some tweaks to the 12.4in display, but it’ll probably still be smaller than the average laptop. The same can be said for the 1.16kg weight, which makes it one of the lightest portable PCs you can buy.

Dominik Tomaszewski / Foundry

So, what upgrades can you expect? We’re almost certain to see new CPUs, and they’re likely to still be from Intel. The Laptop Go is typically one generation out of date, making 2021’s 12th-gen chips are most likely, unless the device is delayed until 2024. If the latter turns out to be true, look out for 13th-gen silicon instead.

But could there also be the option for an Arm-based CPU? These were limited to the Surface Pro X for a while, but the inclusion of an Arm option on the Surface Pro 9 adds fuel to rumours from Windows Central that a Qualcomm chip will power some Surface Go 4 models.

Microsoft will probably focus its expansion of Arm on more affordable devices, making the Laptop Go 3 a likely candidate. However, it’s worth noting that it’s pure speculation at this stage.

Should the Laptop Go 3 shift to Arm, it may yield a noticeable boost in battery life. It could allow the device to deliver all-day battery life without increasing the 41Wh capacity.

Hopefully, Microsoft will improve the 39W charging and stop using Surface Connect as the main charging method, but the latter seems unlikely. It’d also be nice to see improved thermals and backlit keys, which remain a high-profile omission.

Dominik Tomaszewski / Foundry

We’ll update this article once more is known about the Surface Laptop Go 3.

As the resident expert on Windows, Senior Staff Writer Anyron’s main focus is PCs and laptops. Much of the rest of his time is split between smartphones, tablets and audio, with a particular focus on Android devices.

Phones

Laptops

Tablets

Wearable Tech

Home Tech

Security

Digital Magazine – Subscribe

Newsletters

source