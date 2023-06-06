LUNC Price Prediction: Is Terra Luna Classic 'The Cullinan … – CryptoTicker.io – Bitcoin Price, Ethereum Price & Crypto News

At the start of 2022, Terra’s LUNA Coin was the most widespread cryptocurrency on the market. But a huge implosion pushed the Terra Network to lose a lot of confidence and the value of the LUNA Coin descended. But is there still a chance that the LUNA Coin will become valuable again in the future? This article is all about LUNC price prediction. Let’s take a look at it in more detail.

The LUNA Coin is the cryptocurrency of the Terra Network. Terra has assigned itself the mission of utilizing algorithms to keep the stablecoins price stable. With this, Terra wants to build entirely decentralized, algorithmic stablecoins that are separate from the support of a physical currency.

The project seeks to incorporate price stability and the availability of FIAT coins with the decentralized configuration of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. Terra wants to create a huge ecosystem of its own, in which several of its own stablecoins would be built. The project was launched in 2018 by Do Kwon and Daniel Shin. The project is driven by Terraform Labs. Terra created its own algorithmic stablecoin TerraUSD. The LUNA Coin is liable in the network for confirming that the stablecoin price is stable.

The LUNAC did not witness substantial growth in the first 2 years of the project. Only in 2021 coin saw the price rise. At the start of 2021, the price was $0.65. In March the price climbed above 20 USD. After a slight decline over the spring, LUNA then burst in the second half of the year.

The LUNA price grew massively in winter 2021. During Christmas, the price touched $100 for the first time. While most cryptocurrencies witnessed heavy losses in December and January, LUNA continued to grow. In early April, the LUNA token then touches an all-time high of $116.

In 2021 and also in early 2022, the Terra network encountered huge hype, which also took the LUNA token forward. This was mostly because Terra’s vision of creating completely decentralized stablecoins was extremely favored. Stablecoins have played an increasingly significant role in the crypto market in recent years. The top 3 stablecoins Tether, USDCoin, and BinanceUSD are in the top 6 of all cryptocurrencies by market capitalization.

But all major stablecoins are centralized so far. They are supported by a collection of FIAT to keep them stable. As such, they cannot be decentralized. Terra desired to revise this and use algorithms to specify and maintain stable its own stablecoins. As a result, TerraUSD became more and more prevalent. The new stablecoin from Terra somewhat climbed into the top 15 cryptocurrencies. The LUNA token confirmed that the value of the TerraUSD was stable.

In April 2022, after the huge gains in the LUNA Coin, the LUNA price unexpectedly crashed. From $82, the price abruptly dropped to $0.0001 within a few hours. This price drop was a total implosion of the LUNA coin. The total faith in the Terra Network and the LUNA Coin was lost.

The sudden implosion at Terra (LUNA) was one of the most significant events in the crypto market in early 2022. Investors had rarely witnessed such huge destruction in the market. At the time, the LUNA coin was in the top 10 cryptocurrencies.

The reason for the destruction was the hasty decline in the price of TerraUSD. The LUNA Coin was no longer capable to guarantee that the stablecoin TerraUSD could be maintained stably in price. This was the exceptional selling point of the network. Terra provided investors great hope that decentralized stablecoins could soon launch themselves. With the devaluation of the TerraUSD, faith in the network decreased.

Unexpectedly, there was huge selling of the LUNA coin, driving the price to fully implode. The crash of Terra or the LUNA coin was likely the biggest implosion of a profitable cryptocurrency in the recent history of the crypto market.

Due to the tremendous loss of trust in Terra, the re-launch of Terra (LUNA) has not yet been a tremendous success when you compare the earlier price rise. The price of the new LUNA coin dropped massively instantly after the launch and has managed to move sideways in recent months. The current bear market is also not contributing to the fact that the LUNA Coin is presently deprived of a lot of development potential.

Surprisingly, a few weeks ago we witnessed a strong rise in the price of Terra Classic (LUNC). We took a closer look at LUNC’s price growth and the reasons behind it in this article. Maybe this price growth indicates that there is still some hope behind the name Terra (LUNA).

The destiny of the new Terra 2.0 project remains skeptical. It will be extremely challenging for Terra to regain investor trust moving forward. In addition, Do Kwon’s involvement and commitment to the LUNA crash have yet to be defined in the future. It is thus unclear to what extent he will be involved in the new Terra 2.0 in the future.

In the past few days, Terra Luna Classic has been displaying good performance. The LUNC is presently witnessing an improved buying force, which is pushing its price increase. Impressive request for the coin has pushed it to fly by almost +62% in a single day despite the bear market. Yet, the Terra Classic (LUNC) Price is $0.0003551 at the time of writing.

The important point to note here is that On August 26th, at 6:35 pm EST, the Luna Classic blockchain operating “v22” constructed and obtained block number 9,910,990. At this very point, governance was revived as users of the Classic ecosystem could delegate, stake, and thereafter vote for the future of the chain. On September 5, 22,222,222.222 $LUNC were BURNED. All of these developments point toward the path to recovery. So, LUNAC could be a long-term profitable investment.

The LUNAC is trading under noteworthy bearish force from the short-term outlook. Yet, our Terra (LUNA) coin prediction predicts that the currency will rebound relatively but stay at lower price in 2022. According to the existing environment for Terra prices, the coin might trade at low of $2 in the next two months. Based on our Terra forecast, the price of LUNA might trade at the highest level of $2.30.

