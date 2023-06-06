New On Amazon Prime Video In February 2023: Carnival Row, Harlem, And Halloween Ends – GameSpot

Smile and Three Thousand Years of Longing also make their streaming debut on the service this month.

January 20, 2023

As the winter settles, but the days slowly get brighter, this is still more content to consume and more reasons to stay inside. Prime Video has released February’s slate of new films and TV shows. Most newly-added movies will be available on Prime Video starting February 1, with TV shows and other films gradually becoming available over the next weeks. Also check out our February lineups for Hulu and Disney+.

Harlem’s second season debuts on February 3. From Tracy Oliver, co-writer of Girl’s Trip, this comedy show follows four best-friends living in Harlem in New York City. As they navigate their careers, relationships, and how they pick up the pieces when things fall apart.

Supernatural murder mystery Carnival Row kicks off its second and final season on February 17. Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevingne reprise their roles as Inspector Rycroft Philostrate and Vignette Stonemoss respectively. As a series of murders ramp up tension between humans and the fae, the Black Raven plots revolution, but a new society outside of the row may still upend everything.

Alison Brie stars in the new original film Somebody I Used To Know, about a TV producer who discovers her first love is newly engaged, which debuts February tenth. The George Miller-directed fairy tale Three Thousand Years of Longing and hit horror movie Smile make their streaming debut on Prime Video on February 17 and 21 respectively.

Below is the complete list of content coming to Prime Video in February.

