Samsung Galaxy F54 now said to launch in India in 2-3 weeks, specs leak – GSMArena.com news – GSMArena.com

Login

Vlad 08 May 2023

Samsung Android Rumors

Back in mid-April we heard that the Samsung Galaxy F54 would launch in India by the end of that month, but that obviously hasn’t happened yet. Still, it won’t be long now, if we go by the most recent rumor on the matter.

According to a Twitter leakster, the Galaxy F54 will be launching in India “in 2 or 3 weeks”. Thankfully, he also shared the most important specs for the upcoming device.

The Galaxy F54, like the name implies, will be a close relative of the already available Galaxy A54, but with a few twists that we’ll go into in a moment.

The F54 is said to come with a 6.7-inch FHD+ 120 Hz AMOLED touchscreen, the Exynos 1380 SoC at the helm, a triple rear camera setup (108 MP main with OIS, 8 MP ultrawide, and a decorative 2 MP sensor), a 32 MP selfie snapper, and a 6,000 mAh battery with 25W wired charging support. The phone is also expected to have a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, a hybrid SIM slot, Gorilla Glass 5 on top of the screen, and support for Wi-Fi 6.

Compared to the Galaxy A54, the F54 will have a bigger screen, only a single speaker, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and not an in-display one, a higher-res main and lower-res ultrawide camera, a 20% larger battery, and a “less premium build”. Thus, logic dictates it should be ever so slightly cheaper than its sibling when it does land in India later this month.

Source | Image source

You must not have seen the fan base of influencers who parrot whatever their celebrity reviewers say on youtube.

What about the price for Exynos cpu phone?.

Some regular people don't know what chip their phones are, or maybe know only Snapdragon and MediaTek are chipset brands, but use the notion of random people saying that MediaTek is hot without processing this information wisely. My mom is one o…

Phone finder

All brands Rumor mill

Home News Reviews Compare Coverage Glossary FAQ RSS feed

Youtube Facebook Twitter Instagram

© 2000-2023 GSMArena.com Mobile version Android app Tools Contact us Merch store Privacy Terms of use Change Ad Consent Do not sell my data

source