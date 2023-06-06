Best Kindles in 2023: Kindle Paperwhite, Kindle Oasis, and more – Mashable

If you haven’t yet been converted to the lovely world of Amazon Kindle readers, I have to ask, frankly: What the heck are you waiting for?

I know, I know — nothing compares to the feel of a book in your hands as you thumb through page after enticing page. And there’s currently no true substitute for that delicious bibliosmia, aka that distinct “book smell” that results from the chemical breakdown of paper in a well-loved tome (though maybe some aromatherapists can get on that, stat). But since the Amazon Kindle’s release in 2007, it’s hard to imagine what things were like before these convenient devices made themselves a staple in most of our daily lives. Like, imagine having to pick one book to read at a time?! Or, perhaps even worse, imagine having to carry multiple books around with you wherever you go because you can’t be sure which one of your current reads will suit your mood when you have a few spare moments throughout your day. Nightmare fuel.

But we get it; there are a lot of Kindles out there to choose from. Whether you’re new to e-readers or simply can’t decide which Amazon Kindle reader you should upgrade to next, we’re breaking down all the details and key differences of every latest-model Kindle currently available to help you make the best decision for yourself.

Though they may be similarly sized, these handheld reading devices are not to be confused with a tablet or even a smartphone. Rather, Kindle e-readers are designed specifically for reading — and for doing so comfortably for hours at a time. This is made possible by the Kindle’s distinctive black-and-white-only, glare-free display that reads like paper, even when you’re sitting under a bright, sunny sky.

Amazon Fire tablets were once referred to as “Kindle Fire tablets,” but they sit squarely in the traditional tablet category these days (i.e. they’re far better for browsing the internet, streaming content like Netflix or Spotify, and playing games than they are for reading text). You technically can use the Kindle app on a Fire tablet — just as you can on any WiFi-connected tablet or smartphone — but the fact that all of these devices have a glossy screen makes for a really subpar reading experience when compared to any true e-reader in today’s Kindle lineup.

Tablets and smartphones also don’t offer the same battery life of a Kindle; whereas a tablet or smartphone can stay charged for hours or maybe even a few days, a Kindle has enough juice to last for several weeks between charges.

When shopping for the best Kindles to fit your lifestyle, consider the following factors that are most likely to vary between models:

Display size. The smallest Kindle has a 6-inch display while the largest has a 10.2-inch display.

Storage capacity. Depending on the model, Kindles can have anywhere from 8 GB to 64 GB of storage capacity to stash many thousands of your favorite reads at a time.

Battery life. Kindles generally have outstanding battery life (depending on your usage), but some models are even more impressive. On the low end, they last up to six weeks per charge, while others last up to 12 weeks.

Waterproof protection. Not all Kindles are waterproof, but those that are provide peace of mind in case of accidental immersion in water without incurring damage.

Beyond those variable factors, all the latest Kindles boast a 300 ppi, high-resolution display with zero glare so you can enjoy sharp text and images at any viewing angle. All Kindles are also equipped with WiFi connectivity to allow you to access and download all the reading material you could ever want. (However, select Kindle readers also allow for free cellular connectivity so you have more options.) All Kindles offer parental control options as well, whether or not you’ve purchased a Kindle device specifically made for kids . Plus, you can listen to audiobooks on Audible via any Kindle’s built-in Bluetooth connection.

In most instances, you’ll also have the choice to select either an ad-supported or an ad-free experience for your Kindle, with the latter option typically costing about $20 more. If you don’t want to go for the mini splurge of nixing the advertisements, you’ll be “treated” to ads on your lockscreen every time you open the cover of your Kindle. That’s fine if you don’t mind swiping them out of the way every time you sit down to read. But if that sounds like as much of a tedious dealbreaker to you as it does to me, you’ll definitely want to just cough up those two Hamiltons. It’ll be well worth it, if only for the fact that opening the cover of your Kindle will feel more like opening up a real book (except even better, because it’ll bring you right to the last page where you left off).

Beyond the aforementioned standard features that are found across most (if not all) of the latest Kindle models, there are also specialized features that you’ll find on the higher-end models. To narrow down the best Kindles for your lifestyle, you’ll want to consider your particular needs and preferences as you shop.

Perhaps you like to read outside often; you’ll want a Kindle with an auto-adjusting light so you don’t have to worry about constantly fixing the brightness for optimal viewing in your current environment. Or, perhaps you tend to read during your daily commute and can’t rely on more than one hand being free to hold your reading material; you’ll want a Kindle with easy page-turn buttons so you can get to the next page one-handed, and automatic rotating page orientation so you can seamlessly switch from one hand to the other. Or, maybe you like to read before bed and want to cut out blue light that tends to keep us awake and alert; you’ll need a Kindle that has an adjustable warm light feature so you can shift the display color from white to amber. There’s even a Kindle that will allow you jot down notes on your texts for later reference!

All Kindles are designed to be easy to read — just like the pages of a book — but the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite simply does it even better than the standard Kindle model. The Paperwhite boasts more than quadruple the LEDs on its front light than the baseline Kindle, so it’s even easier to read in bright environments. It also has a larger display, waterproof properties, and an adjustable warm light for less eye strain (i.e. less blue light), especially when reading before bed.

The only potential downside is that the standard Paperwhite only has 8 GB of storage compared to the OG Kindle’s 16 GB. However, the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition boasts a whopping 32 GB of storage as well as an auto-adjusting light and wireless charging.

All Kindle devices allow for instant access to the Amazon Kindle eBooks store where you can buy individual titles with no monthly subscription fee required. That said, Amazon Prime members can access free books via the Prime Reading service which would be subject to the current Prime membership rate.

Beyond that, you can get a Kindle Unlimited subscription for $9.99 per month to gain unlimited access to more than three million titles and thousands of audiobooks, and borrow up to 20 eligible Kindle Unlimited titles at a time at no extra cost. You can typically opt into a few free months of Kindle Unlimited with your Kindle purchase to give it a spin, and you can cancel the subscription at any time.

Because Kindles are one of Amazon’s cornerstone products, you’ll see their prices plummet during annual Amazon Prime Day events, which usually take place around July. However, if you can’t wait for the next Prime Day to roll around, Black Friday, Cyber Monday, Valentine’s Day, Mother’s Day, Father’s Day, Back-to-School season, and other holiday savings events throughout the year will often find the price of Kindles slashed down to as much as 40% off — sometimes even more.

Prime Day and Black Friday are also great times to save on a Kindle Unlimited subscription as a few months are typically offered to Prime members for a super-low price.

Outside of those big holiday markdowns, you can still find a Kindle at a lower price for a limited time every few weeks as the price fluctuates. So if you’re really looking for a bargain, keep an eye out and then take the plunge whenever you see the price drop.

Read our full review of the Kindle (2022 release) here.

If you’re just jumping into the world of Kindles (or you already know you don’t need all the extra bells and whistles), this baseline, OG Kindle is the best, most budget-friendly choice. It’s lightweight and compact so you can easily slip it in a bag or backpack and take it on the go. It has a glare-free, 6-inch display and boasts 16 GB of storage — that’s twice as much as previous versions — so you can keep thousands of books at your side at any given time. This Kindle also has an adjustable front light for easier reading in bright light conditions, and dark mode for a more comfortable reading experience at night. Plus, a full charge via USB-C cable gives the Kindle up to six weeks of life.

You can choose to opt into four free months of Kindle Unlimited at no extra charge, and you can select the “Without Lockscreen Ads” option for just $20 more.

Read our full review of the Kindle Paperwhite here .

Though it boasts a markedly larger display — 6.8 inches vs. 6 — than the standard Kindle, the Kindle Paperwhite still manages to be the perfect size and weight for comfortable handheld reading. As our reviewer Alex Perry puts it, the Paperwhite is “just heavy enough to not feel cheap and flimsy, without being a hindrance on the one-handed readers among us.”

The Kindle Paperwhite adds a few key features that make it a nice upgrade over the base model. It adds more than a dozen LEDs to its front light for easier reading in bright settings, plus IPX8 waterproof protection so it can withstand accidental immersion (while lounging in the bath, for example). The Paperwhite also adds an adjustable warm light that makes it easier on the eyes when you’re winding down with a good read before bed.

Similar to the OG Kindle, you can choose to get three free months of Kindle Unlimited at no extra charge, and you can banish lockscreen ads for an additional $20. You also have the option of upgrading the storage capacity from 8 GB to 16 GB for about $10 more.

Read our full review of the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition here .

Building upon the already great Kindle Paperwhite, the Signature Edition (SE) boasts a comparatively whopping 32 GB of storage space. Its display is the same size as the standard Paperwhite and offers the same IPX8 waterproof rating so you can enjoy your “beach reads” poolside without any worries. However, the SE adds an automatically adjusting front light which means that you don’t have to worry about manually adjusting the screen for optimal reading when you go from indoors to outdoors and back again — a small but critical feature for someone who reads anywhere and everywhere, all in one day. Even cooler, the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition is the only Kindle on this list that can be charged wirelessly (although you may only need to do that once every other month or so).

Like the other Kindle models, you can opt into three free months of Kindle Unlimited; unlike other Kindle models, you don’t have to pay extra to get rid of ads.

The next rung up on the Kindle ladder, the Amazon Kindle Oasis offers a slightly larger display than the Paperwhite but its form factor is quite different. Rather than having the largest bezel on the bottom, the Oasis places that space on the side and adds page turn buttons, making this the ideal Kindle to use one-handed. It also automatically rotates the page orientation so you can hold it with either hand, and it has a more ergonomic build and a lighter weight than the Paperwhite. It’s also the only Kindle on this list that has both WiFi and free cellular connectivity so you can pick up where you left off from anywhere.

Like the aforementioned Kindles, it’s IPX8 waterproof, and has an adjustable warm light and an auto-adjusting front light; however, that front light is even brighter with its 25 LEDs. You can also opt into three free months of Kindle Unlimited — but once again, you’ll need to pay about $20 more if you want the ad-free version of the device.

Read our full review of the Kindle Scribe here .

If you haven’t been able to get on board with e-readers because you’ve always liked to jot down notes in the margins of your books, the Amazon Kindle Scribe just might convert you. For supported books and imported files, it allows you to add digital “sticky notes” that you handwrite with the included battery-free pen. With a 10.2-inch display, it also acts as a notebook and a journal thanks to included templates like blank pages, lined paper, to-do lists, and more.

That size (and corresponding weight), however, can cause some issues according to Perry : “When held with two hands, it’s not a problem, but I could see it causing minor wrist strain for some people if they try to hold it with one hand for an extended period of time.”

The Amazon Kindle Scribe also boasts the elevated features of other higher-end Kindles: adjustable warm light, auto-adjusting front light, and automatic rotating page orientation. You get to choose from three different storage capacities from 16 GB to 64 GB, and you can also opt into four free months of Kindle Unlimited.

The Kindle Kids model essentially has everything the baseline Kindle has, but with a few key benefits. It has the same 6-inch, glare-free display with 300 ppi for sharp resolution. It also has an adjustable front light and dark mode to ensure kids’ comfort while reading, both day and night. It really stands out when it comes to kid-friendly extras, including one year of unlimited access to thousands of ad-free books with Amazon Kids+ (which would normally cost you at least $4.99 per month). Kids+ also includes a Vocabulary Builder where children can look up definitions and gain familiarity with previously unknown words.

Bonus: The Kindle Kids comes with a fun cover and a two-year worry-free guarantee that states Amazon will replace the device — for free — if it breaks.

Read our full review of the Kindle Paperwhite Kids here .

Much like the comparison between the OG Kindle and the Kindle Paperwhite, so goes the same for the Kindle Kids and Kindle Paperwhite Kids. The Kindle Papwerwhite Kids provides everything that the aforementioned child-friendly Kindle does (including the year of unlimited access to Amazon Kids+) but with a few key upgrades. First, it has a larger display (6.8 inches) and an adjustable warm light to cut down on blue light, especially as bedtime nears. It also has a longer battery life (10 weeks) and offers the option to double the storage capacity to 16 GB. Finally, and perhaps most importantly, the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Kids is waterproof so parents don’t need to worry about spills or accidental immersion in the bathtub, the pool — wherever. Plus, it comes with a fun and colorful cover and a two-year worry-free guarantee.

While we haven’t had the chance to conduct hands-on testing with each of these Kindles, we carefully researched Amazon’s current lineup of Kindle devices and analyzed our own writers’ individual, in-depth reviews and experiences with many of them. We strived to include all of the latest Kindle models in our roundup, and compared and contrasted their features extensively to determine the best Kindles for a variety of different readers and reading styles. To do this, we took several key factors into consideration:

Size and weight. Kindles can vary significantly in size and weight, so we considered which models were better for certain scenarios, like one-handed reading and taking on-the-go.

Waterproof protection. We made sure to pinpoint which models are waterproof in order to recommend the best Kindles for a worry-free outdoor reading experience as well as those better suited for children.

Special features. We analyzed the range of features on higher-end Kindles for different types of reading styles, such as auto-adjusting displays for indoor/outdoor reading, warm light settings to block blue light for nighttime reading, and page turn buttons for one-handed reading.

Price. Kindle models can vary wildly in price so we made sure to include budget-friendly options as well as splurge-worthy, treat-yourself picks.

Ashley Keegan is a freelance contributor to Mashable.

