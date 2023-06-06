How to pair your Google Pixel Watch with your phone – Android Police

Pairing up your shiny new Google Pixel Watch with your Android takes seconds

After years of rumors, the Google Pixel Watch was finally released in the fall of 2022. Google's first Pixel-branded wearable is among the best smartwatch your can buy, thanks to its unique features like deep Fitbit integration. But as a first-generation device, many of the Pixel Watch's features lag the Apple Watch.

All that said, Google is quickly fixing Pixel Watch kinks and adding new features. If you're the proud new owner of a Google Pixel Watch, take a few minutes to read through this set-up guide, as it should make the pairing and set up process much easier—no matter what Android phone you own.

There are a couple of things you should make sure you do before you start setting up your Pixel Watch. This will make the setup process as seamless as possible.

Setting up the Pixel Watch with an Android phone is easy. Just make sure you have both the watch and your phone handy.

No, you cannot pair your Google Pixel Watch with your iPhone. Although the Mobvoi Tic Watch E3 and many of the best Android smartwatches can be paired with an iOS device, the Pixel Watch is an outlier. But all hope is not lost: Since iOS and Wear OS generally play fairly well together, there's a chance Google will offer limited iPhone support in the future.

The Google Pixel Watch's integration with Fitbit puts a number of fitness tools and statistics at your disposal.

If you have an LTE-enabled Pixel Watch, you'll need to enable LTE services to start using mobile data. If you are a AT&T, Fi, T-Mobile, or Verizon subscriber, you should be able to complete this step without contacting the carrier with these steps:

If you run into issues while adding LTE service to your Google Pixel Watch, you'll want to contact the carrier or go to a carrier store. You may be required to share specific device identifiers listed on your smartphone, so you may want to use a friend or family member's phone to make the call.

As much as setup processes are supposed to be seamless, things don't always work out that way. Here are a few tips and tricks for common issues during the setup process.

If a pairing notification may not show up during the setup process:

Check your Pixel Watch for all paired devices:

A number of settings need to be on for this pairing process to be successful.​​​​​​

Google's Pixel Watch is a great addition to the Google Pixel and Android ecosystems. It has a number of great features, but to start using them, you need to set it up and pair it with your phone. Check out our Google Pixel Watch review to learn more about Google's first flagship smartwatch

