AT&T Networks Prepare for Hurricane Nicole – AT&T Newsroom



November 11, 2022, 4:15 p.m. EST

We remain committed to keeping our customers, their families and the public safety community connected. Since Nicole made landfall as a hurricane earlier this week, our network continues to perform well in impacted areas. Overall, our wireless network in Florida is operating at more than 99% of normal at this time. In areas where the storm has cleared, we are working as quickly and safely as possible to make any needed repairs and restore service.

Customers in affected areas may be experiencing home phone and internet service interruptions due to commercial power outages. Wireline customers can visit att.com/outages to sign up for one-time service restoration text alerts. Where it is safe to do so, we are deploying additional backup power to our wireline facilities and refueling generators as needed. All of our major network facilities remain online, however a few are currently running on a backup power source.

AT&T has one of the industry’s largest and most advanced disaster response programs to help keep communications running during these times. We have generators and other mobile assets, like satellite-connected portable cell sites on heavy trucks, at our established staging yards, ready to move into impacted areas. The FirstNet team continues to support public safety and FirstNet subscribers and is prepared to deploy assets as needed across the region.

Our priority is to keep our customers connected, and we know this need is even greater before, during and after any major storm event. Our teams will continue to work around the clock until all service is restored.

November 09, 2022, 10:00 a.m. EST

We are offering 25% off power accessories at AT&T Retail and participating Authorized Retail locations* in Florida to keep our customers connected throughout the storm. This offer is valid through November 13, 2022.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Nov. 7, 2022

AT&T* is ready for Tropical Storm Nicole with an arsenal of disaster response equipment and personnel on standby to support impacted communities and public safety on FirstNet® – America’s public safety network.

We are closely monitoring and preparing for Tropical Storm Nicole. The storm is expected to impact Florida over the next couple of days. Our preparation includes:

As we have in the past, we have installed more generators at critical cell towers and switching facilities, and moved electronics essential to network operations above expected flood levels. Additionally, our Network Disaster Recovery (NDR) team is on standby in Florida and prepared to deploy assets as needed.

“Customers and first responders rely on us, especially during major storms," said Joe York, president, AT&T Florida. “That’s why we practice readiness drills and simulations throughout the year. And we do all we can to have our networks prepared when severe weather strikes. We’ve worked for the past few days to position equipment and crews and are ready to respond when needed. We’re also closely linked with Florida public officials in their storm response efforts.”

The AT&T Network Disaster Recovery (NDR) program is one of the industry’s largest and most advanced disaster response programs. Our fleet includes hundreds of technology recovery and support trailers that can be quickly deployed to support customers and first responders.

Response equipment readied ahead of an event includes:

Just as we prepare, we encourage residents to do the same. Additional information and tips for disaster preparedness can be found on our Disaster Recovery page.

