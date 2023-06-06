Netflix is adding 16 new movies and shows this week (May 7, 2023) – Netflix Life

Queer Eye. (L to R) Karamo Brown, Bobby Berk, Jonathan Van Ness, Antoni Porowski, Tan France in Queer Eye. Cr. Iiana Panich-Linsman/Netflix © 2023

A new week is here and that means a bunch of new movies and shows are being added to Netflix. The streaming service is adding a new docudrama mini-series, a new Jennifer Lopez action movie, and a new season of Queer Eye to their lineup this week.

First up this week is Queen Cleopatra on Wednesday, May 10, 2023. The docudrama tells the history of Queen Cleopatra who ruled Egypt for 21 years. It covers the years 51 BC through 30 BC until she died by suicide

due to letting an asp bite her.

The four-part mini-series stars Adele James as Cleopatra, Craig Russell as Mark Anthony, and Nada El Belkasmi as Octavia.

Take a look at the trailer here:

Jennifer Lopez’s newest action movie is also headed to Netflix this week. The Mother hits Netflix on Friday, May 12. The movie tells the story of an assassin who is running from a group of dangerous people. She comes out of hiding to protect the daughter she left earlier in her life.

Besides Jennifer Lopez, the film stars Lucy Paez, Omari Hardwick, Joseph Fiennes, Gael García Bernal, and Paul Raci.

Take a peek at the trailer here:

Queer Eye is also back this week. Season 7 of the series comes to Netflix on Friday, May 12. Karamo Brown, Jonathan Van Ness, Antoni Porowski, Tan France, and Bobby Berk are back to change peoples’ lives over the seven episodes in this new season. They are in New Orleans this time and are sure to make their mark on the city.

Check out the trailer for the new season here:

This week also brings Hannah Gadsby: Something Special on Tuesday, May 9, and Black Knight and Mulligan on Friday, May 12.

May 8

Justice League seasons 1-2

Justice League Unlimited seasons 1-2

May 9

Documentary Now! season 4

Hannah Gadsby: Something Special

May 10

Dance Brothers

Missing: Dead or Alive?

Queen Cleopatra

May 11

Royalteen: Princess Margrethe

St. Vincent

Ultraman season 3

May 12

Black Knight

Call Me Kate

The Mother

Mulligan

Queer Eye season 7

May 13

UglyDolls

What will you be watching on Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments below and stay tuned to Netflix Life for more updates on what’s coming to Netflix this year.

Build your custom FanSided TV email newsletter with news and analysis on Netflix and all your favorite sports teams, TV shows, and more.

Your favorite teams, topics, and players all on your favorite mobile devices.

© 2023 Minute Media – All Rights Reserved. The content on this site is for entertainment and educational purposes only. All betting content is intended for an audience ages 21+. All advice, including picks and predictions, is based on individual commentators’ opinions and not that of Minute Media or its related brands. All picks and predictions are suggestions only. No one should expect to make money from the picks and predictions discussed on this website. For more information, please read our Legal Disclaimer. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

source