Black Friday deal 2019: The Amazon Echo Dot for £22 – Good Housekeeping uk

Amazon has reduced its smallest smart speaker by 55% and here’s why the GHI think you should buy one

Want a smart speaker with

Alexa? Then this deal might suit you, because the Amazon Echo Dot (3rd generation) is now just £22 – that’s a whopping 55% off and the cheapest it’s ever been – in Amazon’s Black Friday Sale.

The Echo Dot is a Amazon’s smallest smart speaker for the home that lets you play music from Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon Music without needing your smartphone to hand. It scored 86/100 in the Good Housekeeping Institute tests .

Amazon Echo Dot, £22 (was £49.99)

After testing the speaker on a range of genres from hip-hop to rock to classical, the team were impressed with the ‘clear’ sound. Despite its petite size (the speaker is small enough to just fit in the palm of your hand) there’s still a sense of bass too.

With Alexa built-in, you can play, pause and skip tracks all with your voice without needing to use your hands, providing you subscribe to the premium version of Spotify or Amazon Music – Apple Music doesn’t offer a free version.

But it doesn’t stop there. Alexa can even give you the weather, a rundown of the day’s latest stories, play games, answer your burning questions and control your smart home gadgets.

It’s certainly not a room filling sound, and it does lack warmth and depth. But considering the price we think it’s great value for money.

