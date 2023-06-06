BREAKING: Galaxy A53 5G starts getting stable Android 13 (One UI … – SamMobile – Samsung news

© 2023 SamMobile

It’s a huge surprise for Galaxy A53 5G users! Samsung has released the stable Android 13 (One UI 5.0) update to the Galaxy A53 5G in European countries. Originally, the phone was scheduled to get the stable One UI 5.0 update in December 2022, but Samsung has delivered the update a full month earlier.

The stable Android 13 update for the Galaxy A53 5G comes with firmware version A536BXXU4BVJG. It brings One UI 5.0 to the smartphone, but the new software is still using the October 2022 security patch. The update should be rolling out shortly in all European countries. In other markets, we can expect the update to be released within the next few days.

If you have a Galaxy A53 5G and if you live in Europe, you can now install the Android 13 update on your smartphone by navigating to Settings » Software update and tapping Download and install. You can also download the new firmware file from our firmware database and flash it manually.

One UI 5.0 brings a revamped UI design, featuring the expanded Color Palette feature, streamlined notifications design, and a simplified Settings menu. Samsung has improved all of its stock apps to add more features and a better UI design. The update also improves the phone’s performance, privacy, and security.



