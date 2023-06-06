Updates: SpaceX launched the first Falcon 9 of 2023 from Florida – Florida Today

Space is important to us and that’s why we’re working to bring you top coverage of the industry and Florida launches. Journalism like this takes time and resources. Please support it with a subscription here.

—

Update: Liftoff of the Falcon 9 occurred at 9:56 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 3, from Pad 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, with a successful landing a short time later at Landing Zone 1. Read our full post-launch story here.

Follow along as SpaceX targets 9:58 a.m. ET Tuesday morning for Florida’s first Falcon 9 launch and landing of the new year from Pad 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

About eight and a half minutes after liftoff, the 230-foot Falcon 9 first-stage booster — flying for a record-tying fifteenth time — is expected to return for a landing attempt at Cape Canaveral’s Landing Zone 1 bringing with it window-rattling sonic booms.

Over the weekend, forecasters with the U.S. Space Force predicted an 80% chance of “go” liftoff weather conditions.

The mission is SpaceX’s sixth for its Transporter program. It features a total of 114 customer payloads that will deploy in similar orbits over the course of an hour and a half.

For the latest, visit floridatoday.com/launchschedule.

Updates from Tuesday’s event below:

10:05 a.m.: The first-stage Falcon 9 booster has successfully landed back at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station at Landing Zone 1. This completes the fifteenth mission for this booster.

9:56 a.m.: Liftoff of the Transporter-6 Falcon 9 from Pad 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. A landing attempt at Landing Zone 1 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station is coming up in about eight minutes. Stay tuned.

9:46 a.m.: SpaceX continues to countdown to an on-time liftoff attempt at 9:56 a.m. ET. The Falcon 9 will fly a southeasterly trajectory hugging the coast of Florida, skirting between the state and the Bahamas. Shortly after, the first-stage will attempt a landing back at Landing Zone 1 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

9:28 a.m.: Fueling of the SpaceX Falcon 9 ahead of an on-time liftoff attempt is now underway. Here are some of the milestones of this morning’s countdown:

00:35:00 RP-1 (rocket grade kerosene) loading begins

00:35:00 1st stage LOX (liquid oxygen) loading begins

00:16:00 2nd stage LOX loading begins

00:07:00 Falcon 9 begins engine chill prior to launch

00:01:00 Command flight computer to begin final prelaunch checks

00:01:00 Propellant tank pressurization to flight pressure begins

00:00:45 SpaceX Launch Director verifies go for launch

00:00:03 Engine controller commands engine ignition sequence to start

00:00:00 Falcon 9 liftoff

9:18 a.m.: The SpaceX launch director has given the “go” to begin propellant loading of the Falcon 9 ahead of a launch attempt this morning at 9:56 a.m. ET.

9:10 a.m.: With less than an hour remaining ahead of liftoff, SpaceX reports that weather conditions have improved to more than 90% “go” for an on-time liftoff this morning. SpaceX is continuing to countdown. Stay tuned as we bring updates going into fueling of the Falcon 9 set to begin shortly.

8:30 a.m.: Good morning and welcome to live coverage of today’s SpaceX Falcon 8 Transporter-6 mission. Liftoff from Pad 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station is slated for 9:56 a.m. A landing at Landing Zone 1 is expected a short time later. Spectators should expect sonic booms with the booster’s return. This mission will send 114 customer payloads to similar orbits over the course of about an hour and a half following liftoff. Stay tuned as we provide updates throughout today’s launch and landing attempts.

source