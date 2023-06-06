Manchester gets new affordable home and business Internet options … – Verizon

No Updates

Residents on Verizon’s premium unlimited plans can get Verizon Home Internet for just $25 per month with AutoPay

NEW YORK – With rising gas, food and home utility prices forcing Americans to find ways to save, Manchester, New Hampshire residents now have new home and business Internet options from Verizon that deliver amazing performance at an incredible value.

Starting today, Verizon is turning on its brand new wireless home and business internet services, powered by 5G Ultra Wideband, in parts of Manchester. Verizon Home Internet starts at just $25 per month with AutoPay and a premium 5G mobile plan – all without extra fees, equipment charges, annual contracts or data caps. Not with Verizon? You can still get Verizon Home Internet for just $50 per month with Auto Pay.

“Verizon sets the standard when it comes to delivering fast and reliable phone service, so we are excited to bring that same standard of excellence to customers with our Home and Business Internet services to Manchester at a fantastic value,” said Chris Flood, Verizon's consumer vice president of the northeast region. “At a time when Americans are looking more closely at their finances, it’s important to know that Manchester residents and businesses have a new choice for their wireless internet. You don’t need to stay with a pricier provider and you don’t have to sacrifice quality to save.”

Verizon Home Internet is reliable and fast enough to power the connected devices in the home: smart TVs, tablets, phones, gaming consoles and more. There are no annual contracts or hidden fees, and no additional equipment charges. Plus, the price is the price, guaranteed. Interested in trying it out?

To sign up, plug in your address at verizon.com/home and see if your home is covered.

Looking to power your business? Manchester businesses will also have access to 5G Business Internet from Verizon. 5G Business Internet is ultra-fast wireless business internet powered by 5G Ultra Wideband. This wireless alternative to cable internet is for businesses of all sizes and includes professional installation, multiple pricing and service options, unlimited data, and a 10-year price guarantee for 5G Business Internet service. To learn more about Verizon 5G Business Internet, visit verizon.com/5gbusinessinternet and plug in an address to see what service is available.

To show our customers the love, we are giving new and current customers amazing deals on the latest 5G phones. Yet another example of Verizon’s continued offering of 5G mobility at an affordable price. Visit verizon.com/deals or visit a Verizon retail location for details.

Today’s announcement builds on Verizon’s 5G growth and innovation across industries with its mobility, nationwide broadband and consumer offerings.

