Flash deal: Apple's M1 Mac mini on sale for $629 today only – AppleInsider

Copyright © 2023, Quiller Media, Inc.

Contact Us | Privacy Policy

Grab this M1 Mac mini deal today only.

B&H has released a new Apple Deal Zone today, with the M1 Mac mini eligible for a $70 cash discount with free shipping.

Today only, pick up the standard Mac mini with Apple’s M1 chip, 8GB of memory and a 256GB SSD for $629, a discount of $70 off MSRP. This deal delivers the cheapest M1 Mac mini price available — and a price point we haven’t seen this holiday season due to limited availability.

Free standard shipping is included within the contiguous U.S., with delivery dates before Christmas.

The flash Mac mini deal is valid today through 11:59 p.m. Eastern, or while supplies last.

Additional Apple deals

There are plenty of additional sales going on this December. Here’s a sampling of our favorite offers, with hundreds more deals at your fingertips in the AppleInsider Apple Price Guide.

Today only, pick up the standard Mac mini with Apple’s M1 chip, 8GB of memory and a 256GB SSD for $629, a discount of $70 off MSRP. This deal delivers the cheapest M1 Mac mini price available — and a price point we haven’t seen this holiday season due to limited availability.

Free standard shipping is included within the contiguous U.S., with delivery dates before Christmas.

The flash Mac mini deal is valid today through 11:59 p.m. Eastern, or while supplies last.

There are plenty of additional sales going on this December. Here’s a sampling of our favorite offers, with hundreds more deals at your fingertips in the AppleInsider Apple Price Guide.

Always on the hunt for the best deals, Christine has been covering the Apple space and technology in general since 2009. With well over a decade of experience securing the lowest prices for bargain hunters, Christine'…

As Apple prepares for its WWDC 2023 rollout, Amazon is busy slashing prices on the gear you love. Shoppers can take home the Apple Watch Ultra at a nearly $100 discount or save $250 on an M2 MacBook Pro.

Today's most valuable deals include 31% off a 50" Amazon Fire Smart TV, $100 off a M2 Mac mini & AppleCare+ kit, 73% off an Aduro PowerUp Smart 6-port USB rapid charger, and 35% off Levoit Dual200S Smart cool mist humidifiers.

B&H is offering an excellent deal on an M1 MacBook Pro 13-inch with 16GB of RAM and a spacious 1TB SSD. Now available for just $1,199, a discount of $700 off, this deal is available for 24 hours only.

Apple Vision Pro & iOS 17 will be a feast for accessory makers

BandWerk introduces first leather band for Apple Vision Pro

Apple accidentally releases public iOS 17 beta early

First iOS 17 developer beta references new MagSafe accessories

iOS 17 feature roundup: StandBy, NameDrop, Contact Posters, more

Apple Design Awards winners revealed at WWDC 2023

Apple Vision Pro developer kits will be made available eventually, and to a select crowd

Developers gain new SDK tools for Privacy Label generation and security checks

As Apple prepares for its WWDC 2023 rollout, Amazon is busy slashing prices on the gear you love. Shoppers can take home the Apple Watch Ultra at a nearly $100 discount or save $250 on an M2 MacBook Pro.

Today's most valuable deals include 31% off a 50" Amazon Fire Smart TV, $100 off a M2 Mac mini & AppleCare+ kit, 73% off an Aduro PowerUp Smart 6-port USB rapid charger, and 35% off Levoit Dual200S Smart cool mist humidifiers.

B&H is offering an excellent deal on an M1 MacBook Pro 13-inch with 16GB of RAM and a spacious 1TB SSD. Now available for just $1,199, a discount of $700 off, this deal is available for 24 hours only.

After years of rumors, Apple has delivered and shipped its professional video editing suite on iPad. While the app is incredibly full-featured, there are some big holes for pro workflows.

We got our hands on an exclusive set of mockup iPhone 15 units — complete with working buttons. Here's how the design changes and features compare to the iPhone 14 lineup.

We round up — and rank — the best MagSafe wallet choices that you can use with your iPhone, featuring more card slots, Find My support, stands, and more.

Apple has announced a major update to the Apple Arcade catalog, adding 20 new games across a multitude of genres.

With its latest update, Microsoft is enabling iMessage on Windows 11 — with some caveats. Here's how it works and what features are still missing.

Any small external drive can back up your files, but most aren't particularly secure. Kingston's IronKey Vault Privacy 80 SSD, on the other hand, adds a passcode via its touchscreen to protect its contents.

If you're a MacBook user, the Huanuo lap desk could allow you to work comfortably from your couch or bed, providing a convenient alternative to sitting at a traditional desk.

The Baseus Blade 100W Power Bank is a robust and highly informative battery charger, designed to meet the demanding power needs of all your mobile devices.

Monoprice is making portable refrigerators that can charge your devices on the go more affordable with its Pure Outdoors Emperor 25 model, undercutting the competition while striking a good balance between cost and features.

To wireless Rollo printer is the must-have gadget for anyone who frequently ships products — whether just to friends and family or operating a small business.

{{ title }}

source