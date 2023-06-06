Here's What's New on Hulu in November 2022 – TheWrap

Get ready for a huge selections of classics and Christmas films
20th Century Fox
Hulu is ready for the holidays. New movies headed to the streaming service this November include “8 Mile,” “Aquamarine,” “Cast Away,” “I Am Number Four,” “Legends of the Fall,” “The Last Song,” “Julie & Julia” and many more. Christmas films galore will also make their way onto the platform before December even starts.
The seasonal selection includes “Deck the Halls,” “Guess Who’s Coming to Christmas,” “Black Christmas,” “A Merry Friggin’ Christmas,” “All I Want for Christmas,” “Christmas Child,” “Santa Games,” “Saving Chrismas,” “My Christmas Fiancé,” “Menorah in the Middle,” “Christmas on Repeat,” “Noelle,” and more.
Original arrivals include “Fleishman Is in Trouble,” “Death in the Dorms,” “God Fobid: The Sex Scandal That Brought Down a Dynasty,” “Planet Sex with Cara Delevingne” and “Welcome to Chippendales.”
Here’s what’s new on Hulu in November 2022.
God Forbid: The Sex Scandal That Brought Down a Dynasty (Hulu Original)
America’s Next Top Model, complete season 23 (CBS)
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, complete seasons 11-12 (Viacom)
Girl Code, complete seasons 1-2 (Viacom)
My Super Sweet 16, complete seasons 4 & 6 (Viacom)
Naruto Shippuden, season 1, episodes 366-377 (DUBBED) (Viz)
Punk’d, complete seasons 1-2 (Viacom)
True Life, complete seasons 11-12 (Viacom)
Undercover Boss, complete season 7 & 11 (CBS)
Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens, season 1C (Disney XD)
12 Dates of Christmas
28 Weeks Later
8 Mile
A Merry Friggin’ Christmas
Adaptation
Along Came Polly
Aquamarine
Baby Boy
Battle of the Year
Black Christmas
The Call
Can’t Hardly Wait
Carpool
Cast Away
Catering Christmas
Christmas on the Farm
City of Angels
Dawn of the Dead
Deck the Halls
Devil in a Blue Dress
Fools Rush In
Goodbye Lover
Guess Who’s Coming to Christmas
Hall Pass
Horses of McBride
The Hundred-Foot Journey
I Am Not Your Negro
I Am Number Four
I Know What You Did Last Summer
I Still Know What You Did Last Summer
It’s Christmas Carol!
The Jane Austen Book Club
Julie & Julia
Kollek
The Last Song
Legends of the Fall
The Magic Crystal
Mama
Mamma Mia!
Mas Negro Que La Noche
Meet Joe Black
Mom and Dad
Mr. Popper’s Penguins
My Bloody Valentine
My Scientology Movie
Nativity 3: Dude Where’s My Donkey?!
Nativity Rocks!
The Net
Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist
Night of the Living Dead
Norman
Not Another Teen Movie
Notting Hill
The Nutcracker
Oblivion
Office Space
Once Upon A Time In Mexico
Open Season 3
The Patriot
The Perfect Storm
Perks of Being a Wallflower
Poetic Justice
Punch-Drunk Love
The Raven
Santa Claus: The Movie
Santa Who?
Say Anything
Second Best
Secret Window
The Sessions
Shanghai Knights
Shaun of the Dead
Silent Hill
Snakes on a Plane
Snowglobe
Sommersby
Spanglish
Still Alice
Stir Crazy
The Sweetest Thing
Talk to Her
Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines
Terminator Salvation
This Means War
The Three Stooges
Tootsie
Ultraviolet
Underworld
Underworld Evolution
Underworld: Rise of the Lycans
Underworld Awakening
You Don’t Mess with the Zohan
Saw
Saw 2
Saw 3
Saw 4
Saw 5
Saw 6
Saw 3D
Dreaming Walls
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War, series premiere (DUBBED) (Viz)
All I Want for Christmas
Christmas Child
Christmas on Repeat
Funny Thing About Love
Good Neighbor
Menorah in the Middle
My Christmas Fiancé
Noelle
Passion of the Christ
Santa Games
Saving Christmas
Nektronic
War Dogs
All Rise, season 3A (OWN)
Warm Bodies
Code Name Banshee
First Love
Fruitvale Station
Pil’s Adventure
A Merry Christmas Wish
Catch the Fair One
10.0 Earthquake
12 Pups of Christmas
2:22
A Christmas Movie Christmas
Christmas Crush
Christmas Perfection
Every Other Holiday
Georgia Rule
Ghost Team: Unrated
Mistletoe & Menorahs
The Dinner
Where is Private Dulaney?, complete limited series (ABC News/Hulu Original)
Johnny English Strikes Again
Dragons: The Nine Realms, complete season 4 (Hulu Original)
FX’s Fleishman is in Trouble, series premiere (Only on Hulu)
Country Christmas Album
My Old School
The Spruces and the Pines
An En Vogue Christmas
The Forgiven
Merry Kissmas
Dual
Death in the Dorms, complete limited series (ABC News/Hulu Original)
Welcome to Chippendales, two-episode series premiere (Hulu Original)
A Christmas Winter Song
A Unicorn for Christmas
Merry Kiss Cam
The Croods: Family Tree, complete season 5 (Hulu Original)
A Snow White Christmas
Four Cousins and a Christmas
The Immaculate Room
Wrong Place
A Banquet
Alone Together
How to Please a Woman
Planet Sex with Cara Delevingne, complete season 1 (Hulu Original)
Please fill out this field.
I agree with TheWrap’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy and provide my consent to receive marketing communications from them.
Here's What's New on Hulu in November 2022 – TheWrap
Get ready for a huge selections of classics and Christmas films