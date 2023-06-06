Here's What's New on Hulu in November 2022 – TheWrap

Get ready for a huge selections of classics and Christmas films

20th Century Fox

Hulu is ready for the holidays. New movies headed to the streaming service this November include “8 Mile,” “Aquamarine,” “Cast Away,” “I Am Number Four,” “Legends of the Fall,” “The Last Song,” “Julie & Julia” and many more. Christmas films galore will also make their way onto the platform before December even starts.

The seasonal selection includes “Deck the Halls,” “Guess Who’s Coming to Christmas,” “Black Christmas,” “A Merry Friggin’ Christmas,” “All I Want for Christmas,” “Christmas Child,” “Santa Games,” “Saving Chrismas,” “My Christmas Fiancé,” “Menorah in the Middle,” “Christmas on Repeat,” “Noelle,” and more.

Original arrivals include “Fleishman Is in Trouble,” “Death in the Dorms,” “God Fobid: The Sex Scandal That Brought Down a Dynasty,” “Planet Sex with Cara Delevingne” and “Welcome to Chippendales.”

Here’s what’s new on Hulu in November 2022.

God Forbid: The Sex Scandal That Brought Down a Dynasty (Hulu Original)

America’s Next Top Model, complete season 23 (CBS)

Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, complete seasons 11-12 (Viacom)

Girl Code, complete seasons 1-2 (Viacom)

My Super Sweet 16, complete seasons 4 & 6 (Viacom)

Naruto Shippuden, season 1, episodes 366-377 (DUBBED) (Viz)

Punk’d, complete seasons 1-2 (Viacom)

True Life, complete seasons 11-12 (Viacom)

Undercover Boss, complete season 7 & 11 (CBS)

Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens, season 1C (Disney XD)

12 Dates of Christmas

28 Weeks Later

8 Mile

A Merry Friggin’ Christmas

Adaptation

Along Came Polly

Aquamarine

Baby Boy

Battle of the Year

Black Christmas

The Call

Can’t Hardly Wait

Carpool

Cast Away

Catering Christmas

Christmas on the Farm

City of Angels

Dawn of the Dead

Deck the Halls

Devil in a Blue Dress

Fools Rush In

Goodbye Lover

Guess Who’s Coming to Christmas

Hall Pass

Horses of McBride

The Hundred-Foot Journey

I Am Not Your Negro

I Am Number Four

I Know What You Did Last Summer

I Still Know What You Did Last Summer

It’s Christmas Carol!

The Jane Austen Book Club

Julie & Julia

Kollek

The Last Song

Legends of the Fall

The Magic Crystal

Mama

Mamma Mia!

Mas Negro Que La Noche

Meet Joe Black

Mom and Dad

Mr. Popper’s Penguins

My Bloody Valentine

My Scientology Movie

Nativity 3: Dude Where’s My Donkey?!

Nativity Rocks!

The Net

Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist

Night of the Living Dead

Norman

Not Another Teen Movie

Notting Hill

The Nutcracker

Oblivion

Office Space

Once Upon A Time In Mexico

Open Season 3

The Patriot

The Perfect Storm

Perks of Being a Wallflower

Poetic Justice

Punch-Drunk Love

The Raven

Santa Claus: The Movie

Santa Who?

Say Anything

Second Best

Secret Window

The Sessions

Shanghai Knights

Shaun of the Dead

Silent Hill

Snakes on a Plane

Snowglobe

Sommersby

Spanglish

Still Alice

Stir Crazy

The Sweetest Thing

Talk to Her

Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines

Terminator Salvation

This Means War

The Three Stooges

Tootsie

Ultraviolet

Underworld

Underworld Evolution

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans

Underworld Awakening

You Don’t Mess with the Zohan

Saw

Saw 2

Saw 3

Saw 4

Saw 5

Saw 6

Saw 3D

Dreaming Walls

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War, series premiere (DUBBED) (Viz)

All I Want for Christmas

Christmas Child

Christmas on Repeat

Funny Thing About Love

Good Neighbor

Menorah in the Middle

My Christmas Fiancé

Noelle

Passion of the Christ

Santa Games

Saving Christmas

﻿Nektronic

War Dogs

All Rise, season 3A (OWN)

Warm Bodies

Code Name Banshee

First Love

Fruitvale Station

Pil’s Adventure

A Merry Christmas Wish

Catch the Fair One

10.0 Earthquake

12 Pups of Christmas

2:22

A Christmas Movie Christmas

Christmas Crush

Christmas Perfection

Every Other Holiday

Georgia Rule

Ghost Team: Unrated

Mistletoe & Menorahs

The Dinner

Where is Private Dulaney?, complete limited series (ABC News/Hulu Original)

Johnny English Strikes Again

Dragons: The Nine Realms, complete season 4 (Hulu Original)

FX’s Fleishman is in Trouble, series premiere (Only on Hulu)

Country Christmas Album

My Old School

The Spruces and the Pines

An En Vogue Christmas

The Forgiven

Merry Kissmas

Dual

Death in the Dorms, complete limited series (ABC News/Hulu Original)

Welcome to Chippendales, two-episode series premiere (Hulu Original)

A Christmas Winter Song

A Unicorn for Christmas

Merry Kiss Cam

The Croods: Family Tree, complete season 5 (Hulu Original)

A Snow White Christmas

Four Cousins and a Christmas

The Immaculate Room

Wrong Place

A Banquet

Alone Together

How to Please a Woman

Planet Sex with Cara Delevingne, complete season 1 (Hulu Original)

Please fill out this field.

I agree with TheWrap’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy and provide my consent to receive marketing communications from them.

source