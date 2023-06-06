Hulu New Releases: February 2023 – Den of Geek

Den of Geek

We have a list of the new Hulu movies and shows arriving in February 2023 including another season of Animaniacs.

It feels just like last month we were complimenting Hulu on its true crime offerings. Well, with its list of new releases for February 2023, Hulu is staying in the true crime lane. Suppose that’ll happen when you push back the release date of a series or two.

February sees the arrival of three notable true crime series on Hulu. Taiwan Crime Stories premieres on Feb. 1 and presents four true tales from Taiwan’s criminal “dark underbelly.” That will be followed by ABC News Studios’ Killing County on Feb. 3. That three-episode series ponders the question “what happens when police kill?” The most interesting true crime offering premieres on Feb. 9. That’s when Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah Lawrence College shares its four-episode saga of Larry Ray and the young college students he victimized.

As far as non true crime offerings go, the third and final season of Hulu’s Animaniacs reboot arrives on Feb. 17. Join Yakko, Wakko, and Dot as they test the limits of corporate copyright law. And now this would be the time that we shout out some of Hulu’s intriguing library titles this month. Truth be told though, there’s not much to write home about, save for The Green Mile and Scarface.

Here is everything else coming to Hulu this month.

February 1

Taiwan Crime Stories: Complete Season 1

Impractical Jokers: Complete Seasons 1-3

Naruto Shippuden: Season 7, Episodes 378-389 (DUBBED)

Sherman’s Showcase: Season 2B

2012 (2009)

50/50 (2011)

Aileen Wuornos: American Boogeywoman (2021)

All The King’s Men (2006)

Amour (2012)

Are We There Yet? (2005)

Arthur Christmas (2011)

Bad Reputation (2018)

Brown Sugar (2002)

The Cable Guy (1996)

Chocolate (Sub) (2008)

Cow on the Run (2021)

Darkness Falls (2003)

Date Movie (2006)

First Daughter (2004)

Gnomeo & Juliet (2011)

The Green Mile (1999)

Happy Gilmore (1996)

The Help (2011)

How Do You Know (2010)

How To Train Your Dragon 2 (2014)

I, Robot (2004)

If Beale Street Could Talk (2018)

It’s Complicated (2009)

Just My Luck (2006)

Kissing Jessica Stein (2002)

Lee Daniels’ The Butler (2013)

Life or Something Like It (2002)

Madeline (1998)

Man on Fire (1987)

Pride (2007)

Ruby Sparks (2011)

Safe House (2012)

Scarface (1983)

The Secret Scripture (2016)

Shock and Awe (2017)

Something’s Gotta Give (2003)

Superbad (2007)

Surrogates (2009)

Thank You for Smoking (2006)

The Watch (2011)

Water for Elephants (2011)

The Waterboy (1998)

Welcome To The Rileys (2010)

February 2

National Geographic Investigates: Colombian Hippo Invasion: Special Premiere

I’m Totally Fine (2022)

February 3

Killing County: Complete Docuseries

Burn (2019)

Gigi & Nate (2022)

Haunt (2019)

Jeepers Creepers: Reborn (2022)

Jungle (2017)

February 4

Project Legion (2022)

February 7

Black Travel Across America: Series Premiere

February 8

Santo Maldito: Complete Season 1

Are We Done Yet? (2007)

February 9

Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah Lawrence: Complete Docuseries

A Million Little Things: Final Season Premiere

National Geographic Investigates: Battle for Alaska’s Oil: Special Premiere

National Geographic Investigates: Great Lakes Wreckage: Special Premiere

Not Dead Yet: Series Premiere

Piggy (2022)

February 10

Brimstone (2016)

Jesus Henry Christ (2011)

The Perfect Weapon (2016)

Pound of Flesh (2015)

Something in the Dirt (2021)

The Storied Life of AJ Fikry (2022)

February 13

Next Level Chef: Season 2 Premiere

February 15

Wu-Tang: An American Saga: Final Season Premiere

Horario Estelar: Complete Season 1

Love Trip: Paris: Series Premiere

Craig of the Creek: Season 4C

A Long Way Down (2014)

Blade Of The Immortal (2017)

Cocaine Cowboys (2006)

Cocaine Cowboys 2 (2008)

Cocaine Cowboys Reloaded (2014)

The Seat Filler (2004)

February 16

The Masked Singer: Season 9 Premiere

National Geographic Investigates: Legal Marijuana in America: Special Premiere

February 17

Animaniacs: Complete Third and Final Season

Animal Control: Series Premiere

Accident Man: Hitman’s Holiday (2022)

All Roads Lead to Rome (2015)

Black November (2012)

Forsaken (2015)

Game of Love (2022)

La Boda De Valentina (2018)

Rogue Agent (2022)

Shut In (2015)

February 18

Hold Your Fire (2021)

February 19

Slayers (2022)

February 20

American Idol: Season 21 Premiere

The Company You Keep: Series Premiere

February 23

National Geographic Investigates: Peru’s Grave Mystery: Special Premiere

Snowfall: Final Season Premiere

February 24

Bruiser (2023)

211 (2018)

A Million Little Pieces (2018)

Prisoners of the Sun (2013)

The Reef: Stalked (2022)

Spin Me Round (2022)

February 26

Iron Mask (2019)

February 28

The Book Thief (2013)

February 11

Batman Begins (2005)

The Dark Knight (2008)

The Dark Knight Rises (2012)

Inception (2010)

Insomnia (2002)

Let the Right One In (2018)

February 13

Fruitvale Station (2013)

February 14

The Brass Teapot (2012)

Enron: The Smartest Guys In The Room (2005)

The Hate U Give (2018)

One Last Thing (2005)

February 24

The Last Witness (2018)

February 28

28 Weeks Later (2007)

A League Of Their Own (1992)

Brothers (2009)

Buried (2010)

Chronicle (2012)

The Da Vinci Code (2006)

Dave Chappelle’S Block Party (2006)

Epic Movie (2007)

Ever After: A Cinderella Story (1998)

The Happening (2008)

Joe (2014)

Lemon (2017)

The Last Song (2010)

Liar, Liar (1997)

The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou (2004)

Miss You Already (2015)

Never Back Down (2008)

Oculus (2013)

Office Space (1999)

Open Season 3 (2011)

Pathfinder (2005)

Picture Perfect (1997)

Results (2015)

Rio (2011)

The Scout (1994)

Secret Window (2004)

Snatch (2000)

Still Alice (2015)

Turbo: A Power Rangers Movie (1997)

Wall Street (1987)

We Bought a Zoo (2010)

White God (2014)

