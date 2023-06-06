The Top 10 Roku Channels Every Cord Cutter Should Try For April 2023 – On Roku Players, Roku Sticks, & Roku TVs – Cord Cutters News



By

Luke Bouma

on

in

Do you love your Roku? Been wondering what Roku Channels you should try from Roku’s massive library of streaming services? Today we are going to break down our picks for the top 10 Roku Channels every Roku Owner and cord Cutter should try this month.

Now, these are in no particular order, but here is my list:

Frndly TV

The most affordable LIVE TV streaming service! 40+ channels for $6.99/mo. 40+ LIVE channels for $6.99/mo. Hallmark Channel, A&E, Great American Family, MeTV, INSP, Weather Channel, & more. Try 7 days FREE. Cancel any time. Watch NEW movies and shows, plus on demand. Optional unlimited cloud DVR available. Go back in the guide up to 72 hours to watch anything that’s previously aired.

You can learn more about Frndly TV HERE.

The Roku Channel

The Roku Channel is your home for free TV, Roku Originals and premium entertainment. Watch an ever-changing selection of original series, hit movies, TV shows, 24/7 live news (in U.S. and Canada only) and popular kids’ entertainment —all totally free. Choose from thousands of entertainment options on-demand, with no subscriptions, purchases or rentals required. Plus, Roku customers in the United States can easily add 40+ Premium Subscriptions from SHOWTIME®, AMC+, STARZ, EPIX and more! Enjoying your favorite entertainment has never been easier.

You can add The Roku Channel to your Roku HERE.

Tablo

Tablo is the DVR for cord cutters that makes it easy to watch, pause, and record live, local TV broadcasts from your Over-the-Air TV antenna on your Roku. Simply connect your antenna to Tablo, connect your Tablo to your home network, and you can enjoy live sports, local news, and your favorite broadcast TV shows on any Roku streaming player or Roku-enabled Smart TV in your home via the Tablo Channel. Tablo also works with your favorite iOS and Android mobile devices, your computer, and much more so you can catch up on your favorite shows anytime, and anywhere. Additional Tablo DVR hardware purchase required: TabloTV.com/Roku.

You can learn more about Tablo DVRs HERE.

Hoopla

hoopla is a groundbreaking digital media service offered by your local public library that allows you to stream movies and television episodes to your TV for free with no waiting. We have thousands of titles to choose from, with more being added daily.

hoopla is like having your public library at your fingertips. Anytime. Anywhere.

You can add Hoopla to your Roku HERE.

Kanopy

Discover thought-provoking and enriching entertainment on one convenient streaming platform—brought to you for free by your library.

Kanopy’s catalog of thousands of titles includes festival favorites and popular picks chosen for their insight into other cultures, perspectives, and beliefs. There’s always something new to discover with titles added every month, as well as staff picks and tailored recommendations to help find the films that speak to you.

You can add Kanopy to your Roku HERE.

Pluto TV

Pluto TV has become a leader in the world of free ad-supported content. Owned by Paramount, it has a huge collection of Paramount programming plus content from 3rd parties. You will find 100+ HD channels and over 1,000 movies and TV episodes.

You can add Pluto TV to your Roku HERE.

Nosey

Nosey is the FREE TV video app with full episodes of the best of Maury Povich, Jerry Springer, Steve Wilkos, Sally Jessy Raphael, Blind Date, The Trisha Goddard Show and much, much more!

Reality, Court and Talk TV shows have never been easier to watch online. Nosey lets you watch wherever, whenever and for as long as you want.

You can add Nosey to your Roku HERE.

Local Now

Originally Local Now only streamed your local weather and news, but now it has added a ton of live channels, movies, and TV shows. Later this year, Local Now will also stream local PBS channels for free.

You can Local Now to your Roku HERE.

Spotify

With Spotify for TV, you can enjoy all the music and podcasts you love, right here on the big screen. Flick through artist pages, albums, songs and playlists using your remote control, or with Spotify Connect on your phone or tablet. You can even switch between the two, for a totally seamless experience. Listen free, or go ad-free with Premium.

You can add Spotify to your Roku HERE.

Plex

If you just know Plex as a way to manage the media you own, there is so much more to it. Plex now also has a huge free ad-supported streaming service offering a ton of movies and TV Shows. If it has been some time since you tried Plex it may be time to try it again.

You can add Plex to your Rpli HERE.

Do you have a service you think we should add here? Leave a comment and let us know about it.

Disclaimer: To address the growing use of ad blockers we now use affiliate links to sites like http://Amazon.com, streaming services, and others. Affiliate links help sites like Cord Cutters News, LLC stay open. Affiliate links cost you nothing but help me support my family. We do not allow paid reviews on this site. As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from :

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp’s privacy practices here.

Cord Cutters News makes money through affiliate partner links: If you click on a link, we may earn a commission. Our writers and editors create all reviews, news, and other content to inform readers, with no influence from our business team. Learn more about how we make money. We take pains to ensure our site is accurate and up to date, but some information might be different than what you find by visiting a vendor website.

© 2023 Cord Cutters News. All rights reserved.

source