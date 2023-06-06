Google 7 Pixel review: Superb Android phone at a great price – Business Insider

Jump to

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Google’s Pixel 7 defies the belief that a modern premium phone has to cost $800 or more. It has the latest specs and features you’d expect, yet starts at $600 for the 128GB model — the same as an older iPhone 12.

The Pixel 7 doesn’t include everything Google offers in a phone — that’s what the $900 Pixel 7 Pro is for. But it comes with a lot, like a high-quality screen, great cameras, solid performance, and extensive Google software.

And when you consider the deals you can find for the Pixel 7, the value is outstanding. You can find the Pixel 7 for $450, which is $150 off its usual $600 price, from Amazon, Google, Target, and Best Buy until April 23, 2023.

What works



What needs work



For the Pixel 7, Google largely stuck with the same formula as the Pixel 6 — a simple phone design with rounded edges, premium glass and metal, and the prominent, signature Pixel camera bar.

The Pixel 7’s metal surrounding frame matches the color of the phone’s back — it looks nicer than the Pixel 6’s black metal frame. The Pixel 7’s camera bar also got a color-matching metallic matte finish, which is slightly more subtle than the Pixel 6’s bold, black glass camera bar.

Google decreased the Pixel 7’s screen size to 6.3 inches compared to the Pixel 6’s 6.4 inches, but it’s still larger than average and won’t be noticeable to most users. Samsung’s S23 and Apple’s iPhone 14 have 6.1-inch displays. It’s more than sufficient for big-screen viewing. (If you prefer smaller phones, Google’s Pixel 6a with a 6.1-inch screen is your best bet.)

Google had to compromise on certain features to keep the Pixel 7’s price low. But the company did so carefully, making the Pixel 7 a well-balanced phone without compromising the experience.

For example, whereas the Pixel 7 Pro display has a 120Hz refresh rate, the Pixel 7’s has a 90Hz refresh rate. It’s almost as smooth as the Pixel 7 Pro’s display, yet it’s dramatically smoother than a typical 60Hz screen, like the $800 iPhone 14.

The Pixel 7 also omits the Pixel 7 Pro’s 48-megapixel 5x zoom lens, but it has a 50-megapixel main camera capable of 2x zoom without losing sharpness, as well as a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera.



While the Pixel 7 is missing some of the Pixel 7 Pro’s hardware advantages, it runs on the same Google Tensor G2 processor as its sibling, so there’s parity in performance.

In benchmark results, Google’s Tensor G2 isn’t as powerful as the top-of-the-line Qualcomm Snapdragon processors in Samsung’s premium lineup, and it’s a far stretch from Apple’s A-series processors.

However, Google isn’t going for raw power with its Pixel phones. Rather, it’s going for performance that anyone would be happy with while prioritizing machine learning, which powers Google’s impressive library of smart features, which I’ll get to later.

Google is also throwing in its VPN service with the Pixel 7 to mask your internet activity, which boosts your online privacy. Google’s VPN is typically a perk that comes with the Google One cloud storage subscription plan (2TB for $9.99/month or $100/year), so it’s not one of the dubious “free” VPN services that come with strings attached.

Google’s VPN isn’t the most robust, but it’s still a good option to protect your privacy without much effort or extra cost.

The Pixel 7 starts with a plentiful 128GB of storage, which is a generous amount for the low starting price.

Google added several new smart features with the Pixel 7 on top of what was already introduced in previous generations. These include:

If you like using your voice to do things on your phone, there’s no better phone than the Pixel 7 with Google’s Assistant. Of all the phones I’ve tested, the Pixel 7 is the only one I’d consider using my voice consistently.

Google Assistant is so far ahead of other smart assistants in terms of accuracy and understanding what you want to do and what you want to say. Notably, it’s contextually aware of what you’re saying, so you don’t have to worry about dictating instructions for adding punctuation, like “full stop” or “comma.” It just gets you.

Google’s Pixel phones have a reputation for having some of the best phone cameras. The Pixel 7 captures beautiful photos with the most natural and accurate colors and lighting out of any other phone I’ve tested, apart from other Pixels.

However, Google’s renowned camera tech continues to lose ground as the competition catches up.

The Pixel 7 was surprisingly hit-or-miss more often than the iPhone 14, especially with portrait mode shots of subjects that won’t stand still, like my toddler.

Sure, taking clear and sharp shots of moving subjects is hard for any camera to do, but the Pixel 7 wasn’t delivering as well as the iPhone 14. Unless conditions were just right, my toddler’s face came out blotchy and blurry time and time again, and portrait mode also consistently did a surprisingly poor job of discerning her silhouette against the background.

While Samsung’s Galaxy S22 also underperformed in this area, its photos never looked as bad as the Pixel 7’s. And the ultimate testament: My wife never complained about poor photo quality until she saw our toddler’s pictures taken with the Pixel 7.

It would be wrong to base the Pixel 7’s camera on the few poor photos it produced when it took so many other good ones. And I know it takes great portrait-mode shots. Just look at the one below.

Still, it’s disappointing that the Pixel 7 struggles at times when other phones struggle less, or not at all. The frustration is amplified when it affects photos of one’s kid, too. It’s a blemish on what has always been one of the Pixel phones’ highlights.

A good chunk of Google’s smart features aim to improve your photos. The Pixel 7 introduces Cinematic Blur, which adds portrait mode effect to videos to surprisingly good effect to give your videos depth and help focus on your subject while blurring the background for a more professional look.

There’s also Photo Unblur designed to sharpen slightly blurry photos, which sometimes works fairly well, and other times it doesn’t seem to do anything at all. And Guided Frame is a thoughtful feature, which gives audio feedback to help those with visual impairments take selfies. Guided Frame works well, especially when you use your voice to navigate and control the phone, which I’d imagine is useful for those who have trouble seeing.



Google’s Pixel 6 series from 2021 and Samsung’s Galaxy S22 series from 2022 had disappointing battery life compared to the iPhone 13.

However, Google turned the corner with the Pixel 7: It endured our battery test with 60% remaining, whereas the iPhone 14 Pro with a 6.1-inch screen went through the same test and ended with 58%.

Oddly, the Pixel 7 did slightly better than the Pixel 7 Pro’s 57% result — larger phones tend to have better battery life thanks to their bigger batteries. The surprise is likely due to the Pixel 7 Pro’s 120Hz display, which draws more power than the Pixel 7’s 90Hz display.

The battery test result is also reflected in normal day-to-day usage, where the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro battery lives felt anecdotally identical.

Still, I have yet to use and review a phone that lasts as long as Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro Max (67%) and iPhone 14 Plus (73%), which have 6.7-inch screens.

The battery test included two runs of the incredibly intensive 20-minute 3DMark Wild Life Stress Test, five runs of the Geekbench 5 benchmarking app, two hours of video streaming with an average brightness of 285 lux units, and one hour of music streaming connected to a Bluetooth speaker.



If you’re looking for a phone with a larger-than-average screen that offers great performance, has great battery life, takes gorgeous, natural-looking photos (most of the time), and a terrific price, the Pixel 7 should be at the top of the list for its value. At the time of writing, the 128GB Pixel 7 can be found discounted to $450 from Amazon, Google, Target, and Best Buy until April 23, 2023, which is a truly incredible price for this phone.

Despite the camera issue I encountered, no $600 phone comes close to the Pixel 7’s offerings.

If you want even more value and are willing to accept last year’s tech — which is still very good, mind you — the Pixel 6a with a 6.1-inch screen is a good option. Alternatively, if you can wait, we’re expecting Google will launch the Pixel 7a in the spring of 2023, which will likely come with a screen around 6 inches and updated performance and camera specs in line with the Pixel 7.

Sign up for Insider Reviews’ weekly newsletter for more buying advice and great deals.

You can purchase logo and accolade licensing to this story here.

Disclosure: Written and researched by the Insider Reviews team. We highlight products and services you might find interesting. If you buy them, we may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our partners. We may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product is featured or recommended. We operate independently from our advertising team. We welcome your feedback. Email us at reviews@insider.com.

source