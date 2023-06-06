Crypto Price Today Live: Bitcoin above $24,500; Ethereum, BNB rise over 7% – The Economic Times

Read Stock Insights by ET for a quick analysis

SAP has launched a new enterprise on the Metaverse with the aim of accelerating cloud adoption among Indian firms. The interactive and immersive ‘cloud on wheels’ platform will enable customers to experience the full range of SAP’s offerings and reimagine processes for improved business outcomes.

Wadia Group-owned airline Go First has sought approval to restart flights with 22 planes for the next five months. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had asked for a resumption plan last week after meeting the Go First management.

Differences have emerged between the Tata Group and the founders of CaratLane over the valuation of the residual stake held by the founders, leading to a months-long deadlock, said people aware of the matter. India’s largest omni-channel jewellery brand is majority owned by Tata Group company Titan.

Baring PE Asia EQT, Blackstone, Bain Capital, Advent International and TPG Capital have submitted non-binding bids to acquire a majority stake in India’s largest fertility clinic chain, Indira IVF, said people with knowledge of the matter. The deal is expected to value the chain at ₹8,000-10,000 crore ($1-1.2 billion).

