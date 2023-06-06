Why a PS5 Pro Doesn't Make Sense (Yet) – GameRant

Though rumors of a PS5 Pro are swirling on the internet, there are some clear reasons why it’s too soon for an upgrade to Sony’s latest console.

Sony's latest home console, the PS5, has been off to a smashing start so far. Hype for the machine was through the roof before its launch in late 2020, and it has consistently kept up momentum well in the present day. With the console having barely been out for two years, it has already sold more than 17 million units, and is supported by a great lineup of exclusives games like Returnal and Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart. After such a solid start, it seems like the sky is the limit for Sony and its newest machine.

However, some intriguing rumors have popped up online that claim Sony is planning a refresh for the PS5 sometime next year. Specifically, a PS5 Pro, a mid-gen upgrade that boosts the technical performance, features, and physical design of the console. Considering that Sony has done the same thing for nearly all of its prior platforms, it would make sense for PS5 Pro to be available at some point. That being said, there are a few factors to consider that make 2023 far too early for a mid-generation upgrade to the PS5.

First and foremost, the average console life cycle lasts approximately 6-7 years. This can of course extend beyond that based on the console's overall success, but generally speaking the prime years of a platform fall in that time range. PS3 was Sony's main focus from 2006-2013 for example, and while technically still supported after the PS4's launch, it was hardly the center of attention anymore. This is important to note because, going by this statistic, the PS5's time in the spotlight should last until 2026 or 2027.

As of right now, the PS5 hasn't even entered its second Holiday season yet. With the console still in its infancy, and so many expected years ahead of it, it seems a little premature to already be making launch plans for a PS5 Pro. While it is of course not out of the question that Sony is at least having these discussions internally, it feels too soon to be entering an active production phase. After a couple more years under its belt and some more heavy hitting exclusive games to call its own, the PS5 may be in need for a fresh coat of paint.

Regardless of business plans and even wanting to make a PS5 Pro, it doesn't exactly seem like a feasible idea with the ongoing chip shortage issue. For both the PS5 and its competitor, the Xbox Series X, the chips that play a key role in powering these beefy consoles have been in short supply since the launch season back in late 2020. The pandemic and other real world factors have contributed to this, resulting in it becoming very difficult for players to purchase either of these two in-demand platforms.

This is important to note for two reasons. For one, it would be a bad business move on Sony's part to have the PS5 be so difficult to acquire for years, then once players do manage to acquire one, announce a Pro model that ultimately makes the predecessor outdated. Secondly, if the chip shortage has been such a persistent issue up to this point in the console's lifecycle, surely trying to ramp up production on even more powerful versions of the PS5 would be twice as difficult. It just wouldn't make sense to invest in even more necessary parts, when it seems like there is barely enough to go around for the current PS5 model.

Logistical planning and technical issues aside, one of the main reasons it feels to soon for a PS5 Pro is because the PS5 feels like its just barely getting started. There have been solid games so far like Demon's Souls, but there is still a lot of ground to cover to reach the legendary heights of its predecessors in the PlayStation family. However, with so much more on the horizon like Marvel's Spider-Man 2, and rumors of a new Silent Hill as well as a remake of The Last of Us, a console refresh would feel a bit distracting.

These games need room to breathe, and a new console announcement would steal a large portion of that thunder. Furthermore, the base PS5 as it is needs more opportunity to shine. As of now, many of its biggest releases like Horizon: Forbidden West and God of War: Ragnarok have been cross gen releases, being available on both the PS5 and PS4. While these games have looked dazzling, they are still being held back by having to be developed on last gen hardware as well. The current PS5 tech has barely had a chance to prove what it can do, never mind imagining what a more improved PS5 Pro model can do.

So, while the prospect of a PS5 Pro doesn't seem impossible, its more of an implausible scenario at the current moment in time. With PS5's still difficult to purchase in stores, as well as manufacturing issues behind the scenes, some dust still needs to settle before the notion of an upgrade comes along for the PS5.

