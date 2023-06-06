Google Docs: How to create an email signature – Android Police

There are many ways to insert your signature — not just your typed name — in Google Docs

Signing a physical document is straightforward. You take a pen and scribble what could be described as a work of art on a piece of paper. However, it's different when you live a paper-free life. You're restricted to your mobile or desktop keyboard and the fonts included with your word processor, like Google Docs. Typing your name in online signature fields is a popular and acceptable solution. But nothing beats the classiness and professionalism of a practice-honed annotation that even the best calligraphers would struggle to replicate.

If you use Google Docs, keep reading to learn how to sign an online document by creating and inserting your digital signature in the software on a desktop, phone, or top-of-the-line Android tablet.

The Drawing tool is the easiest way to add an electronic signature to your Google Docs document. It's Google's onboard service for creating diagrams and illustrations. While it's not as powerful as professional design software, it's perfect for simple drawings and handwritten signatures.

Here's how to use it:

The signature you add to your Google Docs document is not permanent. You can edit or adjust it if necessary.

Since the signature appears in your document in the exact size you drew, start by resizing it. Select the annotation to view its bounding box. Then, drag a side to shrink or enlarge it.

You can also change the position of the signature in relation to the rest of the document using the indent and other options in the toolbar. If you need to move the signature, drag and drop it anywhere within the document.

You can do more than move things around. To edit the signature, go back to the Drawing tool by tapping the Edit button. The same goes if you want to change the signature. And you can remove it using the Delete or Backspace button like you would a line of text.

You don't have to draw a new signature when you need to add one to your document. Once you create a perfect one, save time by reusing it. Plus, it'll look the same on all your files, creating a more professional look.

To do this, click the Edit button for your image to return to the Drawing tool. Navigate to Actions > Download and select a file type. Then download the signature as a JPEG, PDF, PNG, or SVG file and use it in another document without redrawing.

There's a lot more you can do with Drawings. See our article on creating illustrations in Google Docs for more info.

When it comes down to it, signing documents is about the same as adding an image using Google's Drawing tool. If you use the Google app on your Apple iPhone or Android device or don't want to use Google Draw, you can insert signatures by adding an existing image.

If you don't have an image signature, create one from the Google Drawing tool or third-party software like CreateMySignature. Let's take Google Drawing as an example here.

The built-in Drawing tool is not available for Google Docs mobile. However, you can access the full online software at https://docs.google.com/drawings on your phone, Mac, or PC.

Now, use the steps below to add your signature in Google Docs.

The image is added to your document, and you can adjust it using the resizing and text wrapping options described earlier.

While third-party tools like CreateMySignature require you to leave your document, you can e-sign a Google Docs document with integrated add-ons like HelloSign, DocuSign esignature, Signable, and PandaDoc. There is no drought of capable Google Docs add-ons to sign a document. Let's take PandaDoc as an example here.

To use an add-on:

You can also add other signers or recipients to add their signatures. PandaDoc has a 14-day free trial without requiring your credit card.

Most options require you to create an account the first time you sign up. Also, some require a form of payment, either as a monthly subscription or service charge with different pricing options. You can also create a free account and register for a free trial.

Google has a built-in signature tool for Docs called eSignature, but it's currently in beta. It's designed to help you quickly execute agreements and sign important documents in Google Docs.

If you have a Google Workspace Individual account, you can join the beta by requesting enrollment via a Google Form. If you don't have one, sign up for the popular Google Workspace subscription. You can read our dedicated post to learn more about Google Workspace.

As with any beta, not all requests are approved. You may not be granted access even if you have a Workspace account. Also, Google says enrollment requests may take up to two weeks to process.

If you have access to the eSignature beta, here's how to use it to sign a document:

The downside is that the service is in beta, but there are other limitations. For example, you can only add one signature field. Also, you can only request one person's signature, and they must have a Google account. See Google's support page for more information.

Inserting a signature into your Google Docs document doesn't need to be a complicated process. You can use the Drawing tool for a simple and fast signature or an add-on for a professional result. If you have a Google Workspace account, you can go the eSignature route if you prefer to use a built-in service.

Just like signatures are essential to agreements and contracts, page numbers are crucial to academic essays, term papers, and lengthy business proposals. So, check out our guide on adding page numbers in Google Docs to make it easier for readers to navigate and track their progress while reading your document.

The HTC One M7 sparked Parth’s interest in the Android world. Since 2013, he has been following Android blogs and tech news. After completing his education in Mechanical Engineering in 2015, Parth went to Antwerp, Belgium, to pursue his interest in diamonds before moving to the famed diamond hub Surat, India. Parth’s tech breakthrough came in January 2019 when he joined GuidingTech as an evergreen features writer. After three years, he joined the growing Android Police team to write how-tos, explainers, editorials, listicles, and comparisons on Google services and smart home accessories. If you remove his mechanical keyboard, you will find him bowling or watching The Office.

