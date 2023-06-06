Get Your First 3 Months of Disney Plus for Just $7 Each for a Limited Time – CNET

Your guide to a better future

Our expert, award-winning staff selects the products we cover and rigorously researches and tests our top picks. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement

Watch content from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and more with a Basic plan for three months for $7 each.

If the recent Disney Plus price hike led you to cancel your subscription, the House of Mouse’s latest deal may convince you to jump back in.

Right now, new or returning subscribers can get three months of Disney Plus Basic for $7 each, giving you three months of access for just $21, in one of the best streaming deals available right now.

After your three months are up, your Disney Plus Basic membership will renew at the usual $8 per month price unless you cancel it. The deal is only available on the new ad-supported Basic tier and not on the ad-free Disney Plus Premium tier that remains at $11 per month.

There’s no doubt that Disney Plus is one of the best streaming services available these days with its vault of family-friendly and franchise hits. If you want to stream anything from the Disney and Pixar libraries, along with every Star Wars movie, the Marvel films and shows and National Geographic content, you’re a candidate for a Disney Plus sub.

In our Disney Plus review, we concluded that the service is worth the monthly fee. This latest deal makes it even more affordable for those who are on the fence.

source