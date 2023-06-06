Amazon Prime Early Access: Apple TV 4K Available at Near Record … – MacRumors

Update: While Amazon was selling the Apple TV 4K models at record-low prices of $104.49 for the 32GB model and $123.49 for the 64GB model earlier today, prices have increased slightly to $109.99 and $128.99 respectively. These are still terrific prices, however, so this remains an excellent opportunity to pick up one of Apple’s streaming boxes.

Our original article remains as initially published below.

Amazon’s fall Prime Early Access Sale has kicked off, and with it comes the best deal on the Apple TV 4K that we’ve ever seen. You can get the 32GB model for $104.49, down from $179.00.

You will need an active Amazon Prime subscription to see this deal, and many others during Prime Early Access. You can get one month of Amazon Prime for free when signing up this week, and afterwards the service will renew at $14.99 per month or $139 per year.

This is the best price we’ve ever tracked on the 2021 Apple TV 4K. This is the model that comes with the A12 Bionic chip and the new Siri Remote. The 64GB model is also available at an all-time low price at $123.49, down from $199.00.

We will continue to track Prime Early Access deals as the event continues, so be sure to keep an eye on our front page for more news and on our main Prime Early Access article for more Apple deals. Remember that you can sign up for Amazon Prime for free for one month to take advantage of the deals.

