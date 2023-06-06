WATCH AGAIN: SpaceX launches Falcon 9 Starlink satellites – WKMG News 6 & ClickOrlando

News 6 is Getting Results. Watch News 6 as they cover breaking local, regional, and national news, plus the latest updates on weather, traffic and sports.

Christie Zizo, Digital Editor

Published: February 27, 2023, 11:40 AM

Updated: February 27, 2023, 6:33 PM

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – SpaceX was able to successfully launch another batch of Starlink satellites Monday from the Space Coast.

The Falcon 9 rocket launch went off at 6:13 p.m. from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

The launch was originally planned for just after 1:30 p.m., but space weather concerns forced SpaceX to push the launch back.

Starlink is a constellation of mini-satellites, creating a network to provide internet to underserved areas.

It was the second launch attempt for SpaceX Monday and the 13th overall launch for the year. According to SpaceX, it also marked the 212th overall launch for the company.

The commercial space company attempted to send astronauts to the International Space Station early Monday morning, but the Crew-6 mission had to be scrubbed for technical issues involving the engine ignition system.

SpaceX and NASA will next try to launch the Crew-6 mission on Thursday at 12:34 a.m.

