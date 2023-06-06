Disney 2023 Film Schedule – JoBlo.com

Home » Movie News » Disney 2023 Film Schedule

D​isney is one of the biggest film studios in the world. They seem intent on acquiring movie studios like Thanos collecting Infinity Stones. Because of this, they usually have an enormous release schedule every year. This year doesn’t seem like it’s going to be any different. Whether it’s theatrical, Disney+, or Hulu, Disney has a lot of space to fill. It looks like this year; we’ll be getting an abundance of quality content from the house of mouse. If you’re looking for more superhero films, remakes of animated films, re-releases of classic films, or some fun new ideas, Disney has something for you in their 2023 film schedule.

O​ne of the biggest movies of all time gets a re-release in theaters to celebrate its 25th anniversary. Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet star as young lovers aboard the famed Titanic. It follows passengers and crew members as the ship sets sail on its maiden voyage. The film became the highest-grossing film of all time when first released. Now it hopes to add to its legacy for this re-release.

A​nt-Man and family get pulled into the Quantum Realm. Once they get there, Kang enlists Scott to help him in exchange for more time with his family. Janet Van Dyne worries about other threats from inside the Quantum Realm. This kicks off the new phase of the MCU. Kang steps into the role of the significant threat for the foreseeable future, just as Thanos was after the first Avengers film.

The true story of composer Joseph Bologne, Chevalier de Saint-Georges. He was the illegitimate son of a French Plantation owner and a slave. He enters into French society as a famed composer but begins to make fatal mistakes.

The Guardians head out on one last mission as James Gunn, and most of the cast close their last chapter in the MCU. The team runs into the mysterious Adam Warlock. What does he want, and what does it mean for the team? It will be both a happy and sad send-off to the fun group of misfits. Hopefully, we won’t have too many deaths.

D​isney continues their trend of remaking some of their classic animated films. Ariel longs for a life on the surface world but is trapped in the ocean. She makes a deal with the evil Ursula, who takes her voice but gives her legs. She has a limited amount of time to fall in love before she’s stuck mute forever. The film has already caused an uproar by casting a person of color in the main role. Whether this will affect its box office remains to be seen.

T​his film was initially supposed to premiere on Hulu, but since it tested so well, it was moved to a theatrical release. This is an adaptation of a Stephen King short story that hopes to capitalize on the resurgence in the popularity of the famed novelist. A man thinks the boogeyman is haunting his family. Every attempt to prove it brings vague results.

​Pixar is back with another film. This time it deals with characters who are based on elemental properties. They all live in the same city. We follow Ember and Wade, who are exact opposites but may have more in common than they thought.

I​ndy returns for the last time. Nazis seem to be returning, and Indy has to team up with his god-daughter to stop them. The artifact everyone is trying to get their hands on this time is the Dial Of Destiny. What does it do? We’ll have to find out when the film is released, but my guess is time travel. This is for sure the highlight of Disney’s 2023 film schedule.

Captain Marvel, Ms. Marvel, and Monica Rambeau team up for a space-filled adventure. What will the three superheroes face off against? We’ll have to wait and see. Samuel L. Jackson, as Nick Fury, will also be tagging along for the ride. Last we saw, he was still in space on vacation. What trouble is everyone in now?

D​isney does a third take on their Haunted Mansion ride. This time the star-studded lineup will be facing off against all sorts of ghosts as a single mom buys an abandoned mansion. The cast boasts Oscar Nominee Jamie Lee Curtis, Owen Wilson, Jared Leto, Winona Ryder, Danny DeVito, Rosario Dawson, Dan Levy, and Tiffany Haddish. Wow.

T​he third entry in the modern Hercule Poirot series from Kenneth Branagh. A retired Poirot is living in Venice and attends a seance. When one of the guests ends up murdered, he must once again find out who the killer is.

Taika Waititi directs this true story of the American Samoa soccer team, who had one of the worst defeat in World Cup history in 2001. They lost to Australia 31-0. Yikes. They hire a down-on-his-luck coach to try and turn their luck around for their 2014 season. Starring Michael Fassbender, Elizabeth Moss, Will Arnett, and Rhys Darby.

T​he new film from Gareth Edwards. The plot has not been revealed so far, but the filmmaker can usually bring in interest from about any project he works on.

This project seems to be an origin story for the Disney theme song When You Wish Upon A Star. Not sure if this would count as another attempt at them to bring more of their theme park alive in films or adds to the song’s lore. A young girl and her goat Valentino find themselves in a magical land where wishes can literally come true. What will she wish for?

D​isney’s next live-action remake of their classic animated films. Peter Pan entices three siblings to follow him to Neverland, where kids never have to grow up. They run afoul of the evil Captain Hook. The usual hijinks ensue as Peter tries to foil the despicable pirate while saving his friends. Jude Law plays Captain Hook, and Jim Gaffigan is his first mate Smee.

