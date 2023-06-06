USDT Wallet – Secure your Tether coins – Ledger

Save 30% on a Ledger Nano Color. Use COLOR30 at checkout.

USD Tether (USDT) is a cryptocurrency that maintains a 1:1 price ratio with the US dollar. Tether (USDT) is a also named as a stablecoin because his value meant to mirror the value of the U.S. dollar.

The USD Tether is a custodial stablecoin developed by a Hong-Kong based entity named Tether which maintains reserves of the US Dollar and and other equivalent liquid assets like commercial papers and treasury bills sitting in bank accounts. Those cumulative value is equal to the total value of the circulating supply of USDT tokens in the market.

The primary use of a stable cryptocurrency is that can offers a alternative to holding fiat currency reserves so that the stability of excess/unused funds can be assured without migrating them out of the crypto system. Plus, it can be used like digital dollars and it offers some stability to the otherwise volatile crypto space and offers liquidity. Tether is the most popular stable coin and even acts as a dollar replacement on many popular exchanges.

USDT is fairly simple to use. Once on exchanges, it can be used to purchase Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. Tether has no transaction fees, although external wallets and exchanges may charge one. In order to convert USDT to USD and vise versa through the Tether.to Platform, users must pay a small fee.

To store and manage USDT, you need a compatible cryptocurrency wallet. Whether you’re looking to keep your coins safe and HODL or manage them on a daily basis, Ledger has the right product for you.

Ledger hardware wallet stores your private keys and signs transactions offline, making them resistant to malicious attacks and threats.

Ledger Live App is a gateway to managing your assets, staking and earning passive income, checking your real-time balance, tracking transaction histories, and more.

Select and purchase a Ledger crypto wallet of your choice. Beginner in the crypto world? Get started with Nano S Plus. Prefer a Bluetooth connection? Try with Nano X.

Download and install what could be the best apps to buy crypto: Ledger Live

Download and install Ledger Live in a couple of clicks. Ledger Live is a crypto app for desktop & mobile that enables you to set up a Ledger device and manage your assets.

Add Ethereum to your portfolio

Install Ethereum on your Ledger Nano:

Create a Ethereum account in Ledger Live:

You’re ready to receive USDT tokens!

Ledger Live is your one-stop platform for smooth and complete asset management. With just a few clicks, you can buy, send/receive and swap Tether.

*Buy, send/receive, swap, stake, and other crypto transaction services are provided by third-parties partners.

You can purchase Tether through our partners with a credit card or bank transfer. Tether will be automatically sent to your Ledger device.

Swapping allows you to test out different cryptocurrencies, protect assets from volatility, and diversify your portfolio. Through Ledger Live, you can swap one coin for another without using fiat currencies.

Secure multiple assets, including Tether using a Ledger hardware wallet. Your private keys, giving access to your assets, remain safe in a certified secure chip.

Protect your Tether assets with the first and only independently-certified Tether wallet on the market.

The Ledger Nano X is a Bluetooth enabled secure and CES award winning device that protect your Tether assets.

Tether has historically, and continues, to dominate the broader cryptocurrency stablecoin market concerning overall market cap and general usage. Tether Limited issues Tethers (USDTs) and Tether was officially renamed ‘Tether’ from ‘Realcoin’ in November 2014 — with Realcoin initially distributing the tokens on the Bitcoin blockchain using the Omni Layer Protocol.

Despite numerous criticisms over the years, Tether has remained a pivotal source of market liquidity for cryptocurrencies as a stable price peg in a market rife with volatility.

The primary goal of Tether is to serve as a fiat alternative in the cryptocurrency markets, particularly exchanges, where skepticism by banks has led to endemic issues in many exchanges maintaining stable banking relationships to access fiat liquidity.

Fiat-collateralized stablecoins like Tether have surged in popularity, with a flood of new stablecoins entering the market. The centralized design of Tether is seen as an important hedge against the volatility of crypto assets since the fiat collateral held in reserve will continue to retain its value should the crypto markets collapse.

There is a growing trend towards transparency in the stablecoin market, and Tether’s reserves are published daily to assure investors that the backing of Tethers is at least equivalent to or more than the circulating supply.

KYC process approval is also required to issue and redeem Tethers in USD or EUR.

Up until March 2019, Tether was backed by 100 percent reserves of the equivalent fiat peg — USD or EUR. However, Tether Limited’s lawyer recently claimed that Tethers are backed by 74 percent cash and cash equivalents while the remaining 26 percent is upheld by short-term securities.

Despite the revelations and several instances of speculation on Tether’s full reserves, Tether has maintained parity with its 1 USD price peg for the vast majority of its existence, even during times of turmoil.

At a high level, Tether is what is known as a ‘fiat-collateralized’ stablecoin where a central institution (i.e., Tether Limited) issues and burns the supply based on demand. For example, if Alice holds 100 USDT and wants to redeem them for 100 USD, Tether destroys the corresponding USDT stablecoins and issues 100 USD to Alice.

The model is very straightforward, and firms behind stablecoins generate revenue via the interest accrued from user deposits in their bank reserves that back the supply.

Tether provides a market anchor to fiat currencies, particularly the USD but also others such as the Euro. Because its holders can convert their USDTs for USD at a 1:1 ratio, Tether essentially functions as a much-needed substitute for the often missing fiat liquidity in the crypto markets.

Tether is widely available on almost all of the most popular — and most liquid — cryptocurrency exchanges in the world. Interestingly, professional arbitrage plays a critical role in Tether’s ability to scale while remaining stable — a problem for other forms of stablecoins.

When you first buy cryptocurrency, you’re issued with two keys: public and private.

To safeguard and keep track of your keys, you can use online or offline wallets. Online wallets, also known as hot wallets, store private keys on systems or devices that are connected to the internet. Hot wallets are easy and convenient to use, however, they come with several drawbacks. Besides being susceptible to attacks and a honeypot for hackers, with hot wallets, the custody of private keys is often entrusted to a third party such as a crypto exchange, which means you never have full control over your funds. The safer choice are specialized hardware wallets that store private keys offline. Stealing private keys from a hardware wallet would require physical access to the wallet and corresponding PIN or the recovery phrase. What’s more, with hardware wallet, you don’t need to rely on third party custodians.

Ledger Nano is the industry-leading hardware wallet. With more than five million customers, Ledger Nano wallets have several layers of security that protect private keys, and hence your assets:

With full isolation between private keys and your computer/mobile, Ledger Nano cold wallets keep your keys secure and give you complete control over your coins.

source