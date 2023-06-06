Apple Watch Series 8 vs. Apple Watch Ultra – Digital Trends

Apple unveiled the iPhone 14 series earlier at its Far Out event, along with a handful of other products. The company updated its wearable lineup with the latest Apple Watch Series 8 and also launched the new Apple Watch Ultra — its biggest and most rugged smartwatch yet.

The Apple Watch Series 8 offers a handful of new features over the Watch Series 7, like crash detection, better menstrual cycle tracking, and skin temperature tracking while you sleep. The Watch Ultra, on the other hand, brings a new design, better battery life, and ruggedness that we’ve not seen on any other Apple Watch before.

If you’re eyeing a new Apple Watch or thinking of upgrading from one of the previous models, the Watch Series 8 and the Watch Ultra are the best smartwatches the company offers. In case you’re wondering which one you should go for, we’ve compared these wearables head to head to help you choose the watch that suits you better.

45mm: 1.78 inches

45mm

45mm: 396 x 484

Always-on display

45mm: LTPO OLED Retina

Always-on display

Always-on display

Apple Watches, over the years, have rocked a very similar design. The Apple Watch Series 8 carries the trend forward, featuring aesthetics reminiscent of its previous iterations. You get a rectangular dial with a rotating Digital Crown on the right. The Apple Watch Ultra, however, tries to be a little different with minor changes here and there.

Talking about the sizes, the Apple Watch Series 8 gets 41mm and 45mm case options, similar to the Series 7. It’s available in aluminum and stainless steel variants. The cheaper aluminum variants come in Midnight, Starlight, silver, and Product Red colorways; the stainless steel versions offer gold, Graphite, silver, and Space Black color options.

In contrast, the Watch Ultra is both bigger and thicker, having a size of 49mm. It only comes in a titanium casing with a silver shade. It even gets an additional programmable button on the left side. However, if you have slim wrists, getting one of the Series 8 models would make more sense, as the Watch Ultra would look pretty big.

The 41mm sized Series 8 watch gets a 1.53-inch display, while the 45mm version has a bigger 1.78-inch screen. The Watch Ultra, in comparison, is Apple’s biggest smartwatch yet, with a 1.92-inch display. It gets more screen real estate, and the brightness goes all the way up to 2,000 nits — twice that of the Series 8. The display on the Watch Ultra is flat, unlike curved screens on all Watch Series 8 variants. Always-on display support is also available on them both.

The Apple Watch Ultra gets a bigger and brighter display, an extra programmable button, and is much more durable. It wins this round with ease.

Winner: Apple Watch Ultra

Apple smartwatches offer excellent fitness and health-tracking features. The new Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch Ultra are no exception. Both these watches have a host of sensors. You get an electrical heart rate sensor to record an electrocardiogram, a SpO2 sensor to measure blood oxygen levels, a heart rate sensor to track pulse rate, a gyroscope, and an accelerometer.

Moreover, you get a new temperature sensor this time. It tracks even the slightest of temperature changes through your wrist every five seconds overnight. This would help with better ovulation tracking, as body temperature changes during a menstrual cycle. The watches also notify users of irregular, infrequent, or prolonged periods.

The Apple Watch Ultra has some more features to offer. It comes with dual-frequency GPS to track your location precisely. There’s also a Depth app that opens automatically when the watch is submerged to a depth of 1 meter or more, allowing you to measure data like water temperature, underwater duration, etc. In addition, another exclusive app, Oceanic +, lets you use the Watch Ultra as a dive computer.

Overall, both the Apple Watch Series 8 and the Watch Ultra offer plenty of health-tracking features. But the winner here is the latter, thanks to the extra features it comes with.

Winner: Apple Watch Ultra

Both watches feature Apple’s newest S8 chipset and perform similarly. From opening apps and starting workouts to managing notifications and more, both the Series 8 and Ultra have all the power you need.

There’s a big difference in the battery life of the Apple Watch Series 8 and the Apple Watch Ultra. While the former delivers the same 18 hours of battery life as the Series 7, the latter doubles it to 36 hours — the best on any Apple smartwatch so far. A new Low Power mode helps the battery last even longer by disabling some features like the always-on display, background heart rate, SpO2 monitoring, etc.

To juice up the battery, Apple uses its own proprietary charging tech and misses out on Qi wireless charging support. Thankfully, there is support for fast charging, and filling up the battery from zero to 100% should take about an hour or so.

The Apple Watch Series 8 and the Apple Watch Ultra perform almost equally in this round. But, owing to better battery life, the latter secures a win.

Winner: Apple Watch Ultra

Both smartwatches run Apple’s latest watchOS 9 software. Four new watch faces, improved sleep tracking and running mode, medication tracking, and a revamped compass app make for some notable changes to the operating system.

Talking about special features, there are quite some of them on offer this time, especially on the Watch Ultra. The Watch Series 8 is water-resistant up to 50 meters, whereas the Watch Ultra can be submerged up to 100 meters. For dust resistance, they’re both IP6X certified.

Two major features debuting with these wearables are car crash detection and a temperature sensor. They use gyroscopes and accelerometers to detect a crash when you’re inside a vehicle. If a crash is detected and you don’t respond to a notification in 10 seconds, your watch will call 911 and notify selected emergency contacts with your location.

The Apple Watch Ultra is a rugged smartwatch aimed at athletes and sports persons and has certain features for the same. You get a more precise dual-frequency GPS that should give you a more accurate signal when running, cycling, hiking, etc.

There’s also an Action Button on the Apple Watch Ultra, which works with some apps and can be programmed to perform a specific action. It can also be used to play an 86-decibel siren on the watch in case of an emergency. According to Apple, the high-pitched siren can be heard up to 600 feet away.

The Watch Ultra has three built-in microphones to capture clearer sound with lesser background noise. It has grabbed MIL-STD 810H certification as well and can withstand harsh climates and temperatures. With plenty of additional features to offer, the Watch Ultra triumphs in this round.

Winner: Apple Watch Ultra

The Apple Watch Series 8 is available for purchase in the U.S. and other countries. The 41mm variant with GPS connectivity starts at $399, and the 45mm variant is priced at $429. Models with LTE connectivity start at $499 for the 41mm variant and $529 for the 45mm. The rugged Watch Ultra costs almost double at $799.

The Apple Watch Series 8 is an excellent smartwatch and has a lot to offer. For most users, it should be the best choice, as it checks all the right boxes with no major drawbacks. Certainly, the Watch Ultra is a lot better, but all those extra features come with double the price. And, if you have small wrists, it’s going to look humongous.

Having said that, if you’re a sports enthusiast or an athlete, or you just want the best Apple smartwatch regardless of its price, pick the Apple Watch Ultra. From the rugged design and outstanding battery life to the helpful Action button and more, it’s the most impressive Apple Watch to date.

One of the biggest changes for the Apple Watch was the always-on display, introduced on the Apple Watch Series 5. Sure, later models added more sensors for things like blood oxygen levels and body temperature, but those don’t have quite the same level of impact as the always-on display. In fact, I’m still using my Apple Watch Series 5 and don’t plan to upgrade unless Apple adds a certain feature I’ve been waiting for.

I got my titanium Apple Watch Series 5 when it first came out, which was in 2019. Since then, I’ve gone through one of life’s biggest milestones: I became a first-time mother in late 2021. So far, I’ve endured sleepless nights, loss of privacy around the house, struggling to be on time for things, having to juggle large bags of baby stuff, and — oh yes — lots of dirty diapers. I tell you, it’s been a rough ride, and some days I’m still wondering how I manage to survive.

A recent report indicated Apple’s next version of watchOS will be a “fairly extensive upgrade” — with changes to the user interface specifically mentioned. It went on to say that, despite these possible alterations to the software, the Apple Watch itself won’t see such significant changes. There may be some people who think this is a bad thing and want to see “new” hardware to keep things exciting, at least in their minds.

I’m in the opposite camp. I never want Apple to change the basic shape and design of the Apple Watch. Here’s why leaving it alone is the very best course of action.

Recognizable and comfortable

Despite the base versions often being considered luxury items for many people, there are others who want their Apple devices to be even more luxurious. There have been plenty of custom luxury iPhones made by various third-party sellers, and now the Apple Watch Ultra is getting another taste of the posh treatment.

Simply put, it looks like … a lot. This latest custom Apple Watch Ultra is seemingly the first of its kind and sports an anodized blue body with a gold-plated band. You can see it for yourself in the video and pictures below.

Upgrade your lifestyleDigital Trends helps readers keep tabs on the fast-paced world of tech with all the latest news, fun product reviews, insightful editorials, and one-of-a-kind sneak peeks.

source