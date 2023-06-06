Xbox Game Pass September 2022 games list: Ni No Kuni, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Polygon

Filed under:

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey also arrives

Several Japanese favorites make their way to Xbox Game Pass on Thursday — including Ni no Kuni Wrath of the White Witch Remastered’s Xbox debut — in a Tokyo Games Show-themed update to the subscription service.

Additionally, over the next year Xbox Game Pass will add “a number of games from the Persona franchise,” plus a day-and-date Game Pass Launch for Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes, and others.

Separately, 2018’s Assassin’s Creed Odyssey also comes to Xbox Game Pass on Thursday, continuing Ubisoft’s pledge of support to the program. Here’s what subscribers are getting in addition to that, today:

Titles coming later to Xbox Game Pass include:

Earlier Thursday, Microsoft announced that Deathloop, Arkane Studios’ formerly PlayStation 5 exclusive adventure, had launched for Xbox Series X and Windows PC via Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass, too.

