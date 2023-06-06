iOS 17: Release Date, Sideloading, Leaks, Rumors, Features, and More – Game Revolution

By Jason Faulkner

Users are already looking forward to the iOS 17 release date, and it’s easy to estimate around when it’ll drop. Apple launches an updated version of its mobile operating system every year, but it’s been a while since we’ve seen any revolutionary features introduced. Like the design of the iPhone itself, iOS updates have been incremental for the past few years. However, some huge changes might be coming with iOS 17.

iOS 17 will release during the second or third week of September 2023. Apple hasn’t officially announced this, but the last time a major iOS version release happened outside this window was with iOS 5 on October 12, 2011. So, barring any catastrophe, we should see it launch alongside the iPhone 15 line as usual.

We can look forward to getting our first look during WWDC, which will take place in the first or second week of June 2023. Developer builds typically become available right after the event, but there’s a feature that’s rumored to be coming with iOS 17 that might delay the beta versions (which we’ll discuss below).

According to Bloomberg, European laws might be spurring Apple to make significant changes with iOS 17. The company has kept the iPhone locked down since its inception, and users have had to jailbreak or use other workarounds to load apps outside of the Apple App Store. However, the Digital Market Act, which comes into effect in 2023, states that hardware providers have to allow provisions for alternate app stores. Companies have until 2024 to comply with the DMA, so we might not see sideloading launch until iOS 18.

Additionally, it’s rumored that Apple may open up other parts of the iPhone, like the camera and NFC stacks, to third parties. If so, we’re likely to see a ton of innovative new apps emerge.

So far, there haven’t been any major iOS 17 leaks. Apple is relatively good at keeping the software side of the iPhone a secret until WWDC. However, when we start seeing iPhone 15 leaks, we might get some hints at what’s next for iOS.

Aside from the sideloading capability, there haven’t been any significant rumors iOS 17. The only other tidbit we have is that Apple will likely be switching the iPhone to USB-C in the next couple of years, so we may see some related software changes.

Jason Faulkner is Evolve Media’s Senior SEO Editor. On a typical day, you can find him working desperately trying to get late-1990s/early-2000s PC games working at 4K and 16:9 ratio without crashing.

