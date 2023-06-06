Hulu doc probes whether police could've prevented 2013 Marathon … – Axios

Boston

Photo courtesy ABC News Studios

A new three-part documentary streaming now on Hulu asks a startling question: Could law enforcement have prevented the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing if they'd fully investigated Tamerlan Tsarnaev's role in a triple homicide in Waltham two years earlier?

Zoom in: Local investigative journalist Susan Zalkind was friends with one of the three young men whose throats were slashed and bodies covered in marijuana on the night of Sept. 11, 2011.

What's happening: The series, "The Murders Before the Marathon," bills itself as the first documentary to link the Waltham murders to the marathon bombing.

Details: The documentary starts by looking at the Waltham murders, Zalkind's personal connection to one of the victims and the bombing 19 months later that shook the city.

Deehan's thought bubble: The show is pretty riveting and a perfect way to get through a rainy week.

