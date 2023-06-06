How to turn on Clear Calling on your Google Pixel 7 phone – Android Police

Cut out background noise with Google’s Clear Calling feature

Smartphones have all kinds of unique features and advancements with each subsequent update. However, smartphone makers seem to continually forget one of the most essential parts of a phone; its ability to make phone calls. Google's Pixel 7 series of phones includes several features that improve the basic phone experience. This is especially important after the litany of reports of call quality issues with Google's Pixel 6 series.

With the December Pixel Feature Drop, Google added the Clear Calling feature to its Pixel 7 series, which makes one of the best Android phones even better. Here's a quick overview of what Clear Calling is and how you can easily set up the feature on your phone.

Google's Clear Calling feature is intended to improve the call quality for all participants. Google uses its AI to power Clear Calling and cancel noise for both users. What sets Clear Calling apart from typical background noise cancellation features on other smartphones is that it not only minimizes ambient noise that your Pixel 7's microphone may pick up, but also does the same for for the other party's audio.

When someone using a Pixel makes a call on a busy city street, Clear Calling cancels out the background noise for each call participant. Being in a busy or loud area is no longer an issue. The other person can hear you, and you can hear the other person as clear as day.

This feature is a great enhancement to phone calls, and it is an under-the-radar feature that elevates the Pixel 7 lineup above other phones. This feature is only available with a strong enough signal on certain mobile or Wi-Fi connections, so it may not be available at all times.

Turning on Clear Calling is a simple process. Once it's on, you're ready to go.

It's that simple, and now you'll hear your calls loud and clear.

Clear Calling is dependent on your call bandwidth, so it may not work on certain calls or in poor conditions. Although the feature requires adequate bandwidth, all of the sound data used to remove background noise happens on your Google Pixel 7 or 7 Pro's phone. You can learn more about how the feature works and Google Privacy policy on the Clear Calling support page.

The core communication functions of a smartphone have fallen by the wayside, but Google has brought them back into the spotlight with the Pixel 7 series. Clear Calling is a great feature that makes phone calls better and less frustrating. If you're wondering what sets Google Pixel smartphones apart from their competition, here's a rundown of all the Google Pixel Drop features since 2021.

Zach has been a How-to Writer at Android Police since January 2022. He specializes in Chromebooks, Android smartphones, Android apps, and Google hardware and software products. You’ll find him writing how-to guides on these topics, but you may also see him dabble in other content areas from time-to-time.

Zach loves unique and fun hardware and software features as well as products with a sustainability focus. He holds a Bachelor’s in Mechanical Engineering and a Master’s in Energy Engineering, giving him unique insight into new renewable energy and battery technologies.

Zach’s first Android phone was a Motorola Droid Turbo 2 he got in 2016 after switching from an iPhone 5S. Even though the rest of his family has switched to iPhones, he could never do it. His current daily driver is a Samsung Galaxy S23+, and he writes all his articles on an HP Chromebook x2 12.

When he’s not writing, Zach works as an energy consultant. In his free time, he loves hiking and spending time with his family. He is one of the few people who used Google Stadia, which he misses dearly. He also is a fan of Magic the Gathering and soccer.

source