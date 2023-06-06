BREAKING: Splash Mountain Closing Forever on January 23 at Walt … – WDW News Today

Walt Disney World has announced that their version of Splash Mountain will be closed forever starting on January 23, 2023, for its transformation into Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.

This means the last day to ride Splash Mountain at Magic Kingdom will be January 22, 2023.

In October, Disney filed a permit for construction at Splash Mountain.

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure was first announced in 2020, but the name of the attraction and opening timeframe — late 2024 — were only announced this summer. More details about the new ride were revealed at D23 Expo 2022.

Alongside the closing announcement, Disney released new concept art for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure featuring the princess and her alligator friend Louis.

The closing date for Splash Mountain at Disneyland Resort will be shared at a later time. The attractions at each park will be almost identical — the Disneyland version has a thinner flume, and therefore smaller, single-file logs, which won’t change.

Why not leave splash alone and create another water ride for princess and the frog. The park could surely support a second dark water ride that everyone could enjoy. Why continue to alienate 80% of your paying customers with shutting down and changing a beloved staple of the park. Makes no sense. Some families have traditions associated with that ride.

We were trying to plan one last trip to ride our favorite ride. Why could they not have given more advanced warning of this!!!!! Based on the change.org petitions there are more people that want it left alone than changed. I’m done…..

Sad to see it go

They should close it after Tron opens, not before.

That is bad, can they reverse this decision/

Disneyland is totally screwing up. Changing splash mountain is a huge mistake. It’s just about the best ride in the park and the theming offends no one but a few people who are offended by their own shadow. Their recent firing of their CEO should tell you what you need to know about the failures of their woke agenda and how it will continue to affect their bottom line not to mention the morale of their employees and customers. Walt Disney himself would be embarrassed by the direction and greed of this once great company . I know I am.

Another reason not to go back to Disney…

Disney is becoming too “woke” for me. Doubt I will be returning anytime in the future. Sad that a part of my life and childhood has died.

I’m concerned about guest coming into the park to find this ride modification, slimmer logs? You already have a size problem for some rider on these attractions.. will you be offering refunds?

So, it’s not closing forever. Just indefinitely while under construction. The title of this article is misleading.

It’s not coming back as Splash Mountain…

I Want To Go But & I Have A But I Need To Figure Out A Way To Get Down There To Walt Disney World® Resort Amusement Park/Theme Park 1375 Buena Vista Dr, Lake Buena Vista, Florida 32830 Like Possibly The Amtrak Auto Train From Washington, DC To Orlando, Florida

