How to update your AirPods and check their firmware version – Pocket-lint

If you want to check which version your earbuds are running and then update them to the latest version, here’s what you need to know.

Apple sometimes releases software updates, or firmware, for its AirPods and AirPods Pro earbuds. These updates can bring new features, bug fixes, and performance improvements.

For example, the Spatial Audio feature for AirPods Pro was introduced through a firmware update when it arrived in 2021.

If you want to check which version your earbuds are running and then update them to the latest version, here's what you need to know. We also have a separate feature on AirPods tips and tricks if you're keen to get the most out of your wireless headphones.

To check the version of firmware that's currently installed on your earbuds, follow the steps below:

Simply the best option for iOS users, with the typical pairing convenience now bolstered by outstanding ANC.

New firmware is installed over the air while your AirPods‌ or AirPods Pro are connected to an iOS device. Simply put them in their case, connect them to a power source, and then pair them to an iPhone or an iPad to force the update. That's it. After a while, any available firmware updates should be automatically downloaded and installed.

If want to make sure your earbuds are up to date with the latest firmware, follow the steps below.

Great for iOS users who don’t mind about elite-level sound too much, the AirPods are now a staple of the in-ear genre.

You can also try resetting your ‌AirPods‌. Here's how – according to Apple Support.

Elyse Betters Picaro is the operations manager at Pocket-lint. She is based in Upstate New York and has written over 8,000 articles — including news, how-tos, explainers, and reviews on technology and even TV and entertainment-focused content. Previously, she was a managing editor at ZDNET, and even earlier in her career, she was an editor at 9to5Mac and 9to5Google. Elyse has also worked as a beat reporter at regional newspapers in New England and has freelanced for global websites such as the BBC. She holds a Master of Fine Arts in writing from The New School in Manhattan and a Bachelor of Arts in journalism from the University of Massachusetts at Amherst.

source