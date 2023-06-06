Appy Pie Integrates Advanced LLMs Such as ChatGPT-4, StableLM … – CMSWire

CMSWire's customer experience (CXM) channel gathers the latest news, advice and analysis about the evolving landscape of customer-first marketing, commerce and digital experience design.

Appy Pie Chatbot Builder , a leading no-code platform, has announced the integration of several state-of-the-art language models, including OpenAI's ChatGPT-4, Stability AI's StableLM Alpha, Meta's LLaMA, and Databricks' Dolly, into its AI Chatbot Builder. This integration provides businesses with access to advanced natural language processing capabilities, empowering them to create more sophisticated chatbots that can understand and respond to customer inquiries in real-time.

The integration of these cutting-edge language models into Appy Pie's AI Chatbot Builder is a significant development, as it allows businesses to create chatbots capable of understanding and responding to complex questions and requests. ChatGPT-4, StableLM Alpha, LLaMA, and Dolly are among the most advanced language models available, capable of understanding natural language queries and generating accurate and informative responses.

With this integration, businesses can create chatbots that offer more human-like interactions with customers, enhancing the overall customer experience. The chatbots created with Appy Pie Chatbot Builder can be integrated with popular messaging platforms, including Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, and Slack, making it easy for businesses to connect with customers on their preferred platforms.

"Integrating advanced language models like ChatGPT-4, StableLM Alpha, LLaMA, and Dolly into our AI Chatbot Builder is a game-changer in the field of natural language processing," said Abhinav Girdhar, Founder, and CEO of Appy Pie. "This integration enables businesses to create chatbots that understand and respond to customer inquiries more accurately, improving customer satisfaction and loyalty."

The integration of these advanced language models into Appy Pie's AI Chatbot Builder is available now, and businesses can sign up for a free trial to experience the platform's features. With this integration, Appy Pie continues to lead the way in no-code app development, providing businesses of all sizes with the tools they need to succeed in today's digital economy.

Appy Pie's Chatbot Builder streamlines chatbot creation while providing users with the flexibility to tailor their chatbots to reflect their brand's persona. The intuitive drag-and-drop interface offers a choice of pre-built templates or the option to design custom chatbots with personalized images and GIFs. Furthermore, businesses can leverage third-party services, such as email marketing tools and payment gateways, to enrich the chatbot experience.

Not yet a CMSWire member?

