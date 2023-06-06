Google Bard may be coming to Android devices soon – Poc Network

Today’s Tech News and Reviews

The war for the best AI solution is heated as the top companies (Google and Microsoft) race to discover how many ways they can integrate their AI solutions (Bing AI and Google Bard) into our everyday lives. Both companies are working to deeply integrate AI into their search engines as well as additional tools like Microsoft’s Office applications or the Bing app.

Next, Google’s road map appears that it may be building its own Bard AI into Android devices by adding it to the home screens as a widget. Allowing users quick access to the AI the moment they unlock their phones.

9to5Google apparently ran across some code hinting at this integration that could be coming soon. It isn’t clear on how specifically it will be built into a widget, but the plans may be there and coming. 9to5Google also takes a guess that it may only be available to Google Pixel devices at first like some of the company’s new rollouts.

This would come as no surprise as it is a great idea when it comes to mass exposure and competing against Microsoft (who still seems to be a little ahead of the game).

We may see further integration in the future, building Bard into things like Google’s own Android keyboard interface as it would be interesting to take advantage of Bard as you would Grammarly in everyday text. Of course, this would also mean that you’d have to grant Bard access to everything you type. I’m sure it’s coming though.

Senior Editor, Author, Reviewer and Designer for Poc Network, ProAudio and Mobile Nations.

