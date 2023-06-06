2022.44 Official Tesla Release Notes – Software Updates – Not a Tesla App

This is an early look at this update’s release notes. There may be other features that are not shown below. It appears that this may be a smaller update as Tesla prepares for the traditional holiday update next month.

You can now select Thai as your touchscreen language. To update your language settings, tap Controls > Display and select your preferred language from the ‘Touchscreen Language’ drop-down menu.

– Enabled FSD Beta on highway. This unifies the vision and planning stack on and off-highway and replaces the legacy highway stack, which is over four years old. The legacy highway stack still relies on several single-camera and single-frame networks, and was setup to handle simple lane-specific maneuvers. FSD Beta’s multi-camera video networks and next-gen planner, that allows for more complex agent interactions with less reliance on lanes, make way for adding more intelligent behaviors, smoother control and better decision making.

– Improved Occupancy Network’s recall for close by obstacles and precision in severe weather conditions with 4x increase in transformer spatial resolution, 20% increase in image featurizer capacity, improved side camera calibration, and 260k more video training clips (real-world and simulation).

– Improved merging behavior by leveraging lane geometry and lane bounds, association with coarse map information and better gap selection algorithms, allowing for a smoother and safer experience.

– Added highway behavior to offset away from blocked lanes and generic obstacles like road debris while also adding a smooth handoff between in-lane offsetting and lane changing.

– Improved speed-based lane change decisions to better avoid slowing down traffic in fast lanes, and interfere less with navigation.

– Reduced sensitivity for speed-based lane changes in CHILL mode.

– Improved lane changes to allow higher jerk maneuvers if required to stay on-route or to move away from lane blockages.

– Improved smoothness at highway lane splits by being less strict about centering between lane lines and allowing lower jerk maneuvers, where safe to do so.

– Reduced latency of trajectory optimization by 20% on average, without sacrificing behavior, by leveraging numerical tricks for more efficient computations.

Press the “Video Record” button on the top bar UI to share your feedback. When pressed, your vehicle’s external cameras will share a short VIN-associated Autopilot Snapshot with the Tesla engineering team to help make improvements to FSD. You will not be able to view the clip.

Full Self-Driving is in early limited access Beta and must be used with additional caution. It may do the wrong thing at the worst time, so you must always keep your hands on the wheel and pay extra attention to the road. Do not become complacent. When Full Self-Driving is enabled your vehicle will make lane changes off highway, select forks to follow your navigation route, navigate around other vehicles and objects, and make left and right turns. Use Full Self-Driving in limited Beta only if you will pay constant attention to the road, and be prepared to act immediately, especially around blind corners, crossing intersections, and in narrow driving situations.

Your vehicle is running on Tesla Vision! Note that Tesla Vision also includes some temporary limitations, follow distance is limited to 2-7 and Autopilot top speed is 85 mph.

For maximum safety and accountability, use of Full Self-Driving (Beta) will be suspended if improper usage is detected. Improper usage is when you, or another driver of your vehicle, receive five ‘Forced Autopilot Disengagements’. A disengagement is when the Autopilot system disengages for the remainder of a trip after the driver receives several audio and visual warnings for inattentiveness. Driver-initiated disengagements do not count as improper usage and are expected from the driver. Keep your hands on the wheel and remain attentive at all times. Use of any hand-held devices while using Autopilot is not allowed.

– Upgraded the Object Detection network to photon count video streams and retrained all parameters with the latest autolabeled datasets (with a special emphasis on low visibility scenarios). Improved the architecture for better accuracy and latency, higher recall of far away vehicles, lower velocity error of crossing vehicles by 20%, and improved VRU precision by 20%.

– Converted the VRU Velocity network to a two-stage network, which reduced latency and improved crossing pedestrian velocity error by 6%.

– Converted the Non VRU Attributes network to a two-stage network, which reduced latency, reduced incorrect lane assignment of crossing vehicles by 45%, and reduced incorrect parked predictions by 15%.

– Reformulated the autoregressive Vector Lanes grammar to improve precision of lanes by 9.2%, recall of lanes by 18.7%, and recall of forks by 51.1%. Includes a full network update where all components were re-trained with 3.8x the amount of data.

– Added a new “road markings” module to the Vector Lanes neural network which improves lane topology error at intersections by 38.9%.

– Upgraded the Occupancy Network to align with road surface instead of ego for improved detection stability and improved recall at hill crest.

– Reduced runtime of candidate trajectory generation by approximately 80% and improved smoothness by distilling an expensive trajectory optimization procedure into a lightweight planner neural network.

– Improved decision making for short deadline lane changes around gores by richer modeling of the trade-off between going off-route vs trajectory required to drive through the gore region

– Reduced false slowdowns for pedestrians near crosswalk by using a better model for the kinematics of the pedestrian

– Added control for more precise object geometry as detected by general occupancy network.

– Improved control for vehicles cutting out of our desired path by better modeling of their turning / lateral maneuvers thus avoiding unnatural slowdowns

– Improved longitudinal control while offsetting around static obstacles by searching over feasible vehicle motion profiles

– Improved longitudinal control smoothness for in-lane vehicles during high relative velocity scenarios by also considering relative acceleration in the trajectory optimization

– Reduced best case object photon-to-control system latency by 26% through adaptive planner scheduling, restructuring of trajectory selection, and parallelizing perception compute. This allows us to make quicker decisions and improves reaction time.

– Introduced foundational support for model-parallel neural network inference by sharing intermediate tensors across SOCs to improve road edge and road line prediction consistency through changes to TRIP compiler, inference runtime, and inter-processor communication layer.

– Improved handling of traffic control behavior in dense intersection areas by improving the association logic between traffic lights and intersections.

Press the “Video Record” button on the top bar UI to share your feedback. When pressed, your vehicle’s external cameras will share a short VIN-associated Autopilot Snapshot with the Tesla engineering team to help make improvements to FSD. You will not be able to view the clip.

Your vehicle and pets can be kept safe by activating Dog Mode and Sentry Mode at the same time. Sentry Mode alarms are silenced if Dog Mode and Sentry Mode are both enabled. Mobile app notifications will still be sent and video footage will still be saved.

The Media Player now displays radio station logos for improved discoverability when searching for favorite stations.

During DC fast charging, the thermal system controls have been optimized for each charging station’s power capability, improving both charging and on-route battery preconditioning efficiency. This results in fast charge time and reduced energy costs.

When Driver Door Unlock Mode is enabled, long pressing the interior driver door switch will unlock all doors and the trunk. To access Driver Door Unlock Mode, tap Controls > Lock > Driver Door Unlock Mode.

Your vehicle can now automatically apply regular brakes for consistent deceleration when regenerative braking is limited due to battery temperature or state of charge. To enable, tap Controls > Pedals & Steering > Apply Brakes When Regenerative Braking Is Limited.

Editor’s note: This feature has been added to additional regions and vehicles.

Reset the learned tire settings directly after a tire rotation, swap, or replacement for an improved driving experience. To reset, tap Controls > Service > Wheel & Tire Configuration > Tires.

Editor’s note: This feature has been added to additional vehicles.

If you’re on an active phone call when you open the car door, your car will now ask you if you’d like to transfer the call’s audio to the vehicle instead of transferring it automatically.

Tesla will now display links to relevant tutorials within vehicle menus. For example, the Navigate on Autopilot option in the Autopilot menu will have a link that reads ‘Learn more in Tesla Tutorials.’

With this update Tesla has added a new indicator light that appears near the other indicator icons.

This new indicator signals that regenerative braking is limited due to cold weather or causes.

Photo: Nicholas Langereis

Tesla has added some additional tooltips with this update. These tooltips will be triggered by various vehicle states. For example, the Light Show tooltip is displayed when you park your vehicle. The Tesla Arcade and Streaming tooltips are displayed when you start Supercharging.

Photo: O_bigodes/Reddit & GarthSchanock/Twitter.

Your vehicle and pets can be kept safe by activating Dog Mode and Sentry Mode at the same time. Sentry Mode alarms are silenced if Dog Mode and Sentry Mode are both enabled. Mobile app notifications will still be sent and video footage will still be saved.

The Media Player now displays radio station logos for improved discoverability when searching for favorite stations.

During DC fast charging, the thermal system controls have been optimized for each charging station’s power capability, improving both charging and on-route battery preconditioning efficiency. This results in fast charge time and reduced energy costs.

When Driver Door Unlock Mode is enabled, long pressing the interior driver door switch will unlock all doors and the trunk. To access Driver Door Unlock Mode, tap Controls > Lock > Driver Door Unlock Mode.

Your vehicle can now automatically apply regular brakes for consistent deceleration when regenerative braking is limited due to battery temperature or state of charge. To enable, tap Controls > Pedals & Steering > Apply Brakes When Regenerative Braking Is Limited.

Editor’s note: This feature has been added to additional regions and vehicles.

Reset the learned tire settings directly after a tire rotation, swap, or replacement for an improved driving experience. To reset, tap Controls > Service > Wheel & Tire Configuration > Tires.

Editor’s note: This feature has been added to additional vehicles.

‘Auto’ headlights will now illuminate taillights in addition to the daytime running lights.

Due to local regulations, the Dashcam Viewer has been removed.

Editor’s note: This only affects Hong Kong.

Your navigation voice guidance is now available in Hebrew. To switch your language setting, tap Controls > Display > Voice Navigation Language.

View your parked vehicle’s surroundings from the Tesla app to confirm the safety of its environment before returning to your vehicle. Live Camera is end-to-end encrypted and cannot be accessed by Tesla. To enable or disable, tap Controls > Safety > ‘View Live Camera via Mobile App’ from the touchscreen display.

Note: This feature requires Premium Connectivity. This feature is not intended for use to capture private domains or record third parties. By using the live camera, you agree that you are solely responsible for any claims from a third party.

Editor’s note: This feature has been added to additional regions.

The redesigned Supercharger map popup will now display historical site occupancy in addition to the associated charging fees when available. To view these details, tap on any Supercharger pin that is in the vicinity of your vehicle.

Editor’s note: This feature has been added to additional regions.

Turn your parked vehicle into a boombox and entertain a crowd with your media player, or project your voice with additional authority using Megaphone.

Editor’s note: This feature has been added to additional regions.

Tesla will now display links to relevant tutorials within vehicle menus. For example, the Navigate on Autopilot option in the Autopilot menu will have a link that reads ‘Learn more in Tesla Tutorials.’

With this update Tesla has added a new indicator light that appears near the other indicator icons.

This new indicator appears to signal that regenerative braking is limited and that brakes will be applied in order to provide a consistent experience when slowing down.

Photo: Nicholas Langereis

TeslaFi is a service that logs your drives and charging sessions so that you can later refer back to them. We highly recommend checking them out if you use your car for business trips and would like to keep track of reimbursements, if you like to see how much you spend on charging or if you just love statistics. View their about us page and see everything they have to offer!

Stay organized, connected, and stylish with Cyberbackpack — the #1 backpack, luggage & travel accessories for Tesla owners. We highly recommend checking them out if you commute or travel and would like a backpack or luggage that is sleek, secure and durable. View their products page and see everything they have to offer!

The EV Universe newsletter reports distill more than 100 EV news sources into a 10-minute read every week. We cover both Tesla and the rest of the EV industry. Join over 3,000 EV geeks like us and subscribe to the free weekly newsletter here.

Find out how to become a sponsor and have your site listed here.

Although we share official Tesla release notes, we are not affiliated with Tesla Motors. We are Tesla fans and supporters.

source