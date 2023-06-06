Ada man stabbed during argument | Local News | theadanews.com – Theadanews

Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds light and variable..

Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds light and variable.

Updated: June 6, 2023 @ 9:56 pm

Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds light and variable..

Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds light and variable.

Updated: June 6, 2023 @ 9:56 pm

Crime scene tape

Crime scene tape

A man was stabbed Tuesday afternoon and the suspect was arrested later that night.

Arrested in the case was Jason Day Moore, 42, of Ada. The victim is listed as 35-year-old Daniel Atkeson. Law enforcement officials believe the stabbing was the result of an argument.

According to a report by Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Deputy Brandon Hurley, shortly after 2:30 p.m., sheriff’s deputies, Ada police, Mercy EMS paramedics and Ada firefighters responded to the scene at 15629 County Road 1510, about a mile or so north of Ada.

A man called 911 at about 2:30 p.m. and informed Central Dispatch that Atkeson had been stabbed. The man reported that the stabbing had occurred about 20 minutes prior to him calling.

Deputies Kenneth Heck and Brandon Hurley arrived and secured the scene prior to arrival of Fire and EMS.

Deputies reported that Atkeson had a lot of blood on his left side, was sweating and complained of a lot of pain.

“When paramedics removed Atkeson’s clothing, Deputy Heck observed a wound on Atkeson’s lower abdomen that was large enough to expose his entrails,” Hurley said. “Atkeson had a laceration on his left arm that required a tourniquet to stop the bleeding … (and), had approximately six or seven puncture wounds on his left side and stomach.”

Atkeson was taken to the airport by Mercy EMS, then flown by Air Evac Lifeteam to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City and admitted.

Sheriff John Christian said Atkeson was in critical condition Tuesday evening and underwent surgery. A spokesperson for OU Medical said Wednesday that Atkeson had been upgraded to good condition.

Christian requested the assistance of the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.

Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.

First Amendment: Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.

source