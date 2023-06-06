Best TV Series Coming to Prime Video in May 2023 – MovieWeb

From a Mexican cuisine series to a critically renowned TV show, these are the best TV series coming to Prime Video in May 2023.

Prime Video is among the best streaming services available, with many new TV shows and movies being added frequently. The platform contains everything one might want, from vintage Spielberg films like Jaws to modern Prime Video Originals. Although the streaming service primarily focuses on previously released franchises, it is not a bad idea, given how it makes them accessible globally.

While Prime Video delivered a slew of intriguing series in April, including The Boarding School: Las Cumbers Season 3, Dead Ringers, and Citadel, there will be plenty of new releases this month, ranging from classic and cherished shows to a few sequels to popular series.

Nonetheless, it has numerous TV shows due in May, which may pose an issue for viewers as it will be challenging to choose one that is worthwhile to binge-watch. To help you, we have compiled a list of the best TV series coming to Prime Video in May 2023.

Although you may start the month of May with a horror or thriller series, you could also start it with a culinary TV series. MasterChef Mexico is a Mexican cooking show that has been on the air since 2015. The format is virtually identical to the British cooking television show previously broadcast by the BBC but with a Mexican twist.

In the series, fifty chefs from across the country are chosen from those who auditioned to prepare a variety of dishes, with three judges assessing them based on their skills. The contestants will be given a variety of ingredients and will have a limited amount of time to prepare the specified dish. The judges will provide their opinions based on flavor and quality. If the culinary category piques your interest, don't miss MasterChef Mexico on Prime Video.

Medium is an American television drama series originally aired on NBC in 2005. The series was created by Glenn Gordon Caron and is based on the real-life experiences of Allison Dubois, a wife and mother. The series, starring Patricia Arquette (Severance), follows Allison Dubois, a suburban mom who works part-time at the D.A.'s office but is actually a psychic.

Allison can foresee present, past, and future events in her dreams, serving as a medium between humans and spirits. With her rare ability, she assists detectives in solving crimes and delivering justice to victims who seek Allison's help. Make sure to catch Medium on Prime Video on May 4.

Sabrina Teenage Witch is a sitcom created by Nell Scovell, based on the same Archie comic book series that gave rise to Netflix's Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. The series tells the story of Sabrina Spellman (Melissa Joan Hart), a girl who discovers she is a witch on her 16th birthday but struggles to control her powers.

She tries to learn magic with the help of her witch aunts, Hilda and Zelda, to become a real witch. Although the series has been remade with a current aesthetic and a redeveloped story, it is always worthwhile to revisit old favorites.

Reign is a historical drama television series from The CW, created by Laurie McCarthy and Stephanie SenGuptha. The series, produced by Warner Bros. Television, is set in 1557 and follows Queen Mary Stuart, who is getting ready to marry Crown Prince Francis.

The show focuses on Mary's life as she struggles with the changing politics of the Kingdom and her feelings for Francis. Although the show isn't historically accurate, it keeps viewers entertained with frequent mind games and a touch of emotion to Mary's story. All four seasons of Reign will be available to stream on Prime Video from May 4.

The Ferragnez is an eight-episode Italian documentary series that debuted on Prime Video on December 9, 2021. Following the first season's success, the streaming service confirmed the renewal of the series for a second season, which will be released later this month.

The series delves into the lives of Chiara Ferragni and Fedez, one of the most well-known and followed couples.

Unfortunately, people are more interested in the personal lives of celebrities, and The Ferragnez provides a distinct perspective on it. The Ferragnez's second season will take viewers a little further into their lives when it premieres on Prime Video on May 18.

Along with these highly regarded shows, Prime Video will add an extensive list of new series to the service, including the popular TV series Tudors, which won six Primetime Emmys, and all seasons of the romance drama series Beverly Hills 90210, which aired from 1991 to 2002. Given the number of old favorites that will be introduced to the streaming service, the month of May should be particularly exciting for fans of the television series.

