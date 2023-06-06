Today's best early Black Friday deal: The Apple Watch Series 8 is $50 off at Amazon and Walmart now – CBS News

Watch CBS News
By Fox Van Allen, Carolin Lehmann
/ Essentials
CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
If you’re looking to get your hands on the latest Apple tech, here’s your chance: Both sizes of the just-released-last-month Apple Watch Series 8 (41mm and 45mm) are now being discounted $50 at Amazon and Walmart. Here’s what you need to know to get this deal.
Top product in this article:
Apple Watch Series 8 (41mm), $349 (reduced from $399)
Apple Watch Series 8 (45mm), $379 (reduced from $429)
Apple AirPods Pro 2, $223 (reduced from $249)
The Apple Watch Series 8 isn’t the only big early Black Friday deal you can snag today. Amazon has a $26-off deal on the newly released Apple AirPods Pro 2 ($223). The best deal at Amazon’s Early Prime Access Sale (now through Oct. 12) is this gift card free money deal: Buy $50 in Amazon gift cards and get a $10 Amazon credit. (Enter code NEWGC2022 at checkout. New Amazon gift card customers only. Terms and conditions apply; see site for details.)
Walmart is offering the 11-inch Apple iPad Pro (128 GB) for $599 (save $150), the 75-inch Sony Bravia XR 4K TV for $1,299 (save $1,700), the 15.6-inch Gateway Intel i3 Ultra Slim Notebook and carrying case for $179 (save $266) and the 10.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A8 tablet $229 (save $100).
Ahead, learn more about the new Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch Ultra and Apple Watch SE 2nd generation.
Apple Watch Series 8, the latest addition to the Apple Watch lineup, features the new S8 chip for improved performance. It also includes an always-on display and new watch face options. The Apple Watch 8 has a larger battery than previous models: Battery life can be extended to 36 hours when in low-power mode. The Apple Watch 8 features a durable design and is swim-proof, dust-proof and crack-resistant.
The Apple Watch 8 has a number of health-tracking features, including an optical heart sensor, electrical heart sensor for ECG, blood oxygen sensor and a new body temperature sensor. The temperature sensor is presented as a women’s health tool to more accurately track ovulation times and other changes in a woman’s monthly cycle. (In light of increased concern regarding data privacy around cycle tracking information, Apple assured consumers that their data is secure and encrypted.)
The Apple Watch 8 is available in 41mm and 45mm sizing options. Shoppers can choose between stainless steel or aluminum casing and several different colors. The GPS model starts at $349, while the cellular model (with new international roaming capabilities) starts at $499.
Apple Watch Series 8 (41mm), $349 (reduced from $399)
Apple Watch Series 8 (45mm), $379 (reduced from $429)
Apple Watch Series 8, GPS + Cellular (41mm), $499
Apple Watch Series 8, GPS + Cellular (45mm), $529
Apple Watch SE 2nd generation, the most affordable Apple Watch option, includes core Apple Watch features such as car crash detection, heart rate monitoring, fall detection and activity tracking. The updated watch can be paired with a parent’s iPhone, but still operate independently for calling and texting. It’s a smart choice for families that want to stay connected.
The new Apple Watch SE is 20% faster than the last generation. The display is 30% larger than the prior model as well. The back case design now features 100% recycled aluminum.
The Apple Watch SE starts at $249 for GPS and $299 for cellular (additional fees from your wireless carrier will apply). It’s available for purchase on Amazon now.
Apple Watch SE 2nd generation (40mm), $249
Apple Watch SE 2nd generation (44mm), $279
Apple Watch SE 2nd generation, GPS + Cellular (40mm), $299
Apple Watch SE 2nd generation, GPS + Cellular (44mm), $329
The 49mm Apple Watch Ultra (GPS + Cellular) is designed to be a more rugged and durable option for athletes and adventurers. It provides up to 36 hours of life on a single charge with standard use, or 60 hours of battery life with the battery optimization setting. It is made with a stronger titanium alloy material for improved impact resistance. It also offers a brighter display and a second speaker for better sound and display visibility during outdoor use. Apple says it’s also optimized for diving and water sports.
The new wearable is the only Apple Watch to feature Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity.
The Apple Watch Ultra provides enhanced GPS functionality to trace your steps and improve navigation for outdoor expeditions. There is also an action button that can be used to more accurately track your workouts by marking segments of your workout.
Apple Watch Ultra, GPS + Cellular (49mm), $799
The latest Apple AirPods Pro 2 earbuds offer 30 hours of listening time with the included charging case. They have an upgraded wireless chip for improved audio functionality, a new low distortion driver for clearer audio and improved active noise cancellation. The Apple AirPods Pro 2 provide truly custom sound: You can use your iPhone’s camera to analyze your unique ear anatomy and find the perfect audio settings for you.
The design of the AirPods Pro 2 is fairly similar to the previous generation, but Apple has introduced touch control to the AirPods 2 to help users more seamlessly control their AirPods. Users will also get a new extra-small tip with their AirPods. The case got a notable design upgrade with a new lanyard loop and a built-in speaker to help you better keep track of and find you AirPods case.
The new Apple AirPods Pro 2 are also on sale at Amazon now.
Apple AirPods Pro 2, $223 (reduced from $249)
These Apple gifts won’t fit in a stocking, but they’re sure to wow under the Christmas tree this year.
Apple AirPods Max use active noise-cancellation technology to block out unwanted noise and feature a transparency mode so you can hear what you need to. These headphones feature 20 hours of listening and are compatible with Siri.
They come in a variety of colors including blue, green, red and silver.
Apple AirPods Max, $479 (regularly $549)
The 10.2-inch iPad 9, released in 2021, is the most affordable of Apple’s iPad offerings. It offers a 8 MP wide-angle back camera, and a 12 MP ultra-wide-angle front camera. It boasts stereo speakers, too. This iPad is powered by a A13 Bionic chip. It boasts up to 10 hours of battery life, and is compatible with the Apple Pencil ($129) for drawing or note-taking.
Available in two colors; prices vary.
Apple iPad 9 (64 GB) (space gray), $269 (reduced from $329)
Want to protect your new tablet investment? Get the 64 GB Apple iPad 9 bundled with a two-year subscription to Apple’s protection plan, Apple Care+.
Apple iPad 9 (64 GB) (silver) bundled with Apple Care+, $368 (reduced from $398)
Apple’s high-end tablet, the iPad Pro, features an 11-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, a pro camera system and a Thunderbolt port for lightning-speed data transfers. Looking for a traditional laptop experience? It’s compatible with Apple’s Magic Keyboard.
Available in two colors; prices vary. The sale prices listed below are for the space gray iPad Pro 5 with Wi-Fi-only connectivity.
As with other iPad models, the iPad Pro 5 with cellular connectivity is more expensive than the Wi-Fi-only device. But if 5G is the connection you’re craving, then the extra expense may be worth it.
Apple iPad Pro 5 (128 GB), $599 (reduced from $749)
Apple iPad Pro 5 (256 GB) (space gray), $829 (reduced from $899)
A step up from the MacBook Air, the slightly weightier (3.0 pound) 14-inch MacBook Pro boasts a powerful active cooling system, which helps keep the 8-core CPU running fast. It delivers up to 21 hours of battery life on a single charge, and features a Retina display that’s brighter than the MacBook Air.
14″ Apple MacBook Pro (Apple M1 Chip, 16 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD), $1,599 (regularly $1,999)
14″ Apple MacBook Pro (Apple M1 chip, 16 GB RAM, 1 TB SSD), $2,099 (regularly $2,499)
Is the 14-inch MacBook Pro not powerful, or big enough for you? Then try its sibling, the 16-inch MacBook Pro. On Amazon, you can get a deal on the 16-inch MacBook Pro with a 10-core CPU, as well as 16GB of unified memory, and 512GB of storage. All of that is more than enough for you to be able to edit 8K videos on the machine. You also get four Thunderbolt ports, an HDMI port and a SDXC card slot.
With its size and more powerful guts, the 16-inch MacBook Pro is aimed at professionals who need a seriously powerful laptop for graphics-intensive applications, such as video-rendering and design. Just keep in mind, this is a machine that comes with a professional-level price tag.
16″ Apple MacBook Pro (Apple M1 Pro, 16 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD), $2,099 (regularly $2,499)
Save $100 on the new-for-2022 Apple MacBook Air at Amazon. The laptop features a 13.6-inch Retina display, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage and a backlit keyboard. Designed for portability, it weighs just 2.7 pounds and lasts for up to 18 hours on a single charge thanks to the Apple M2 chip.
13.6″ MacBook Air (2022 model, 8GB), $1,049 (reduced from $1,199)
Managing editor Fox Van Allen is an expert in tech, laptops and computers, toys and video games for CBS Essentials. When he’s not writing about (or playing) the Nintendo Switch and PS5, Fox’s hobbies include reality TV podcasting, designing board games and hanging out in his favorite warehouse stores.
First published on October 10, 2022 / 2:57 PM
House Freedom Caucus (HFC) members, the farthest right lawmakers in Congress, joined Democrats in opposing the rule that would allow the bill to be considered by the House.
The plane was engulfed in flames after crashing in a wooded area, officials said.
As wildfires rage in eastern Canada, strong winds are pushing thick plumes of smoke over the border and into the United States.
More than half the country lives in so-called child care deserts, where there is little or no access to child care.
One victim still had life-threatening injuries Tuesday night.
The young generation has a propensity for home ownership despite facing headwinds, report shows.
Drugmaker says it’s unconstitutional for the feds to negotiate drug prices on behalf of seniors. Patient advocates say it’s “desperately needed.”
The first-of-its-kind boost is based on the new Secure 2.0 law, which allows retirement plans to provide financial incentives to save.
“People have been using the wrong R-word to describe the economy,” one economist said. “It’s resilience — not recession.”
The update comes for those who “just wanted to type a ducking word,” Apple said at the Worldwide Developers Conference.
House Freedom Caucus (HFC) members, the farthest right lawmakers in Congress, joined Democrats in opposing the rule that would allow the bill to be considered by the House.
Details of the visit are still being finalized, but planning is underway for Blinken to make the trip this month, three sources familiar with the matter told CBS News.
An uptick in Ukrainian operations signals the opening phases of the counteroffensive against Russia are underway, but not the main push.
Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden accused Harlan Crow of “doubling down on bogus legal theories.”
Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie said Trump made the country “smaller by dividing us even further and pitting one group against another.”
Drugmaker says it’s unconstitutional for the feds to negotiate drug prices on behalf of seniors. Patient advocates say it’s “desperately needed.”
A new study is showing yet another way artificial intelligence is entering the medical field. This time, researchers found AI algorithms improved on existing practices for predicting breast cancer risk.
The pandemic disrupted the massage industry. Now those who specialize in hospice massage therapy are in demand and redefining their roles.
Chelsea Clinton, Raquelle Stevens, Midge Purce and Glenn Close gathered to highlight the mental health epidemic in a Two Bridge “Changing The World” panel discussion moderated by CBS2’s Maurice DuBois.
Grail, a biotech firm that makes a blood test for detecting cancer, blamed the snafu on a technology glitch.
Details of the visit are still being finalized, but planning is underway for Blinken to make the trip this month, three sources familiar with the matter told CBS News.
Gilberto’s performance in English turned her into an overnight sensation and helped popularized bossa nova in the U.S.
Elon Musk may be fine, but for smaller U.S. businesses, operating in China has become “very risky,” a lawyer who works in the country tells CBS News.
The lead scientist tells CBS News that the discoveries his team is making in the Rising Star cave system may force us to rethink “what it means to be human.”
Holloway was 18 when she was last seen during a trip with classmates to Aruba. She was last seen leaving a bar with Joran van der Sloot.
Gilberto’s performance in English turned her into an overnight sensation and helped popularized bossa nova in the U.S.
Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. has settled with a woman who claims he raped her, averting a trial that was about to begin in New York City.
The actors’ union, which has roughly 160,000 members, voted overwhelmingly to strike if negotiations with studios turn sour.
Actor Luna Blaise stars in the TV series “Manifest” on Netflix. Blaise joins “CBS Mornings” and shares her reaction to the show’s final episodes, what she took from set and what it was like to say goodbye to her character, Olive.
The Indianapolis Colts said they’re aware the NFL has opened a gambling probe into one of the team’s players. Rodgers said he takes “full responsibility” for his actions.
A new study claims that artificial intelligence is more accurate at predicting a patient’s cancer risk than traditional methods. Janet Shamlian takes a look at how the emerging technology could help breast cancer diagnoses.
The update comes for those who “just wanted to type a ducking word,” Apple said at the Worldwide Developers Conference.
The company’s operating system upgrade, coming September, adds live voicemail transcribing and an enhanced autocorrect tool.
Apple is unveiling its Vision Pro headset, a virtual reality device set for release next year at a starting cost of $3,499.00. Carter Evans reports.
Apple unveiled a long-anticipated piece of hardware during its worldwide developers conference Monday. The new “Vision Pro” mixed-reality headset is the tech juggernaut’s first foray into what it calls “spatial computing.” Brian Heater, hardware editor at TechCrunch, joins CBS News to discuss the significance behind the headset and other highlights from the conference.
The University of New England is also home to a blue lobster named Blueberry, a large lobster named Larry, and a famous yellow lobster, named Banana.
The lead scientist tells CBS News that the discoveries his team is making in the Rising Star cave system may force us to rethink “what it means to be human.”
The boats go where few scientific missions travel, making the data they collect especially valuable.
Authorities have urged people to do whatever they can to stop the invasive species known as the spotted lanternfly from spreading.
In the last century, only two wolverines were spotted in California.
Police provided an update on a shooting outside a graduation ceremony in Richmond, Virginia, that left at least two people dead and five others wounded. One gunshot victim had life-threatening injuries as of Tuesday night. Watch the update here.
One victim still had life-threatening injuries Tuesday night.
Officers found Ethan Orton covered in blood after he killed his parents at the family’s home in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Holloway was 18 when she was last seen during a trip with classmates to Aruba. She was last seen leaving a bar with Joran van der Sloot.
The 17-year-old allegedly submitted the child’s information to a bogus website called rentahitman.com.
The Dragon carries needed crew supplies and equipment, along with two roll-out solar array blankets.
One of the new images, part of an “astronomical treasure trove” reveal asteroid tails shooting across the far-off galaxy.
In a first of its kind event, the European Space Agency on Friday livestreamed images of Mars in what it called an opportunity “to get as close as it’s currently possible” to the Red Planet.
Around the world, people can catch a sweet treat in the night sky this weekend.
Up until Friday, all images seen of the planet were technically of its past.
See the details of the bizarre case.
Live performances are in full swing this summer. Scroll through our concert gallery, featuring pictures by CBS News photojournalist Jake Barlow and photographers Ed Spinelli and Kirstine Walton.
A look back at the esteemed personalities who’ve left us this year, who’d touched us with their innovation, creativity and humanity.
Despite losing three quarters of the blood in her body, Donna Ongsiako was able to help police find the person who almost took her life.
Vero Beach Police investigators focused on cellphone tower pings and surveillance footage cameras to catch a man who murdered his former girlfriend.
Police provided an update on a shooting outside a graduation ceremony in Richmond, Virginia, that left at least two people dead and five others wounded. One gunshot victim had life-threatening injuries as of Tuesday night. Watch the update here.
Prince Harry will make an appearance in court Tuesday as he sues one of Britain’s tabloid newspapers for phone hacking and illegal intrusion into his private life. The publisher admits phone hacking once took place at its newspapers but denies that the Duke of Sussex was ever a target. Holly Williams spoke with media lawyer Matthew Gill about what Harry hoped to achieve by taking the very public case to trial.
Apple is unveiling its Vision Pro headset, a virtual reality device set for release next year at a starting cost of $3,499.00. Carter Evans reports.
An Oklahoma school board has voted to approve what could become the nation’s first publicly-funded religious school. Oklahoma’s attorney general warns it’s unconstitutional and leaves the state vulnerable to potential litigation. Laura Meckler, national educational writer for the Washington Post, joins CBS News to discuss the legal opposition.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Russia has triggered “the largest man-made environmental disaster in Europe in decades” after a major dam and power station blew up in southern Ukraine Tuesday. The Kremlin has denied claims it carried out the attack, accusing Ukrainian forces instead. Suzanne Loftus, research fellow at the Quincy Institute, joins CBS News to discuss what the collapse means for the war’s trajectory.
Copyright ©2023 CBS Interactive Inc. All rights reserved.
Today's best early Black Friday deal: The Apple Watch Series 8 is $50 off at Amazon and Walmart now – CBS News
Watch CBS News