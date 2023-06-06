Marvel's 'Armor Wars' Shifts From Disney Plus Series to Movie – CNET

Your guide to a better future
The movie will feature tech from the late Tony Stark (aka Iron Man).
Marvel’s Armor Wars, which was being developed as a Disney Plus series, is now being shot as a movie, as revealed earlier Thursday by The Hollywood Reporter, which cited unnamed sources.
Armor Wars didn’t yet have a scheduled air date for Disney’s streaming service but was slated to be part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Phase 5 or 6.
During Disney’s D23 Expo earlier this month, Marvel’s Secret Invasion got its first trailer, with Armor Wars to pick up where Secret Invasion leaves off — with Jim Rhodes/War Machine getting multiple new suits of armor. It’ll feature tech by Tony Stark (aka Iron Man) falling into the wrong hands, with Rhodes having to deal with it.
Billed previously as a six-part Disney Plus series as recently as Sept. 10, it was meant to start shooting next year. The move from Disney Plus to theatrical release will delay the project, the Reporter said, but Don Cheadle remains on hand to reprise his role.
