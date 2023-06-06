How to Install and Use Youtube Kids on FireStick – Fire Stick Tricks

Fire Stick Tricks

In this article, I will guide you on how to install and use YouTube Kids on FireStick. I will also discuss the app’s features alongside step-by-step quick and easy installation instructions. You can install the app on any Fire TV product, including FireStick 4K and Fire TV Cube.

Youtube kids is a video streaming application aimed at streaming children’s content. It is similar to Youtube but comes with parental controls and personalized settings to make sure every child watches content according to their age.

The personalized content on YouTube Kids not only eases the parents’ concern about their children’s internet activity but also gives kids a great opportunity to learn about stuff around the world. The content here is well-balanced.

Moreover, There is entertainment content, sports content, comic videos, cartoons, and many more to give your kids a safe and enjoyable online experience.

The app has a simplistic, cartoon-oriented interface that perfectly blends with kids. Also, The UI design features different categories and parental control options to make it easy for both parents and children.

On top of that, Youtube Kids is completely FREE; you don’t have to go for fancy subscriptions. Just download the app on your FireStick and enjoy a seamless video streaming experience for kids.

And in this article, I will show a quick and easy installation process to install Youtube Kids in no time. So let us begin.

Youtube Kids is 100% safe for your FireStick as it is available on the official Amazon App Store. Furthermore, discussing the legality of the app, then any app’s legal status depends upon multiple factors, including copyrights and user locations.

And on our end, we don’t have the resources to check the legal status of any app.

Youtube Kids brings in excellent video streaming just for kids. It offers an easy-to-use interface and multiple parental settings to make video streaming much safer for kids. Here’s a quick overview of the features of Youtube kids.

However, We recommend regularly updating the app from the Amazon App Store to make sure you have continuous access to its most recent features.

Installing Youtube Kids on FireStick is easy. All you need to do is follow the below instructions carefully. And since the app is an official Amazon app you don’t need to install it from alternate means like sideloading.

Here is how to install Youtube Kids on FireStick.

1. Open FireStick.



2. Click the “Find” tab. and select the “Search” button.



2. Type Youtube Kids and hit enter.



3. Choose the Youtube Kids Icon.



4. Click on the Get button.



5. The app will start downloading.

6. Now, you will be able to open the app.



With Youtube Kids, your kids are safe from inappropriate content. Just fill in the required details and, within seconds, set the app to feature content according to the child’s age. Don’t worry. Below, we will show you a detailed guide to using Youtube Kids even if you haven’t used any streaming platform.

Once Youtube Kids is installed on your FireStick. Open it, and you will be asked to 2 choices. I’M A KID, and I’M A PARENT. If you are a parent, hit the I’M A PARENT button.

Next, the app verifies your age and, after signing in, asks you to solve a multiplication problem to confirm your mental age.



Solve the problem, and you will be asked to choose between 3 different age groups on the next page. The Preschool ( for ages 4 and under), The Younger (for ages between 5-8), and the Older ( for ages between 9-12). Pick the one that matches your child’s age, and that’s it. Youtube Kids will be set up with a beautiful and kids-oriented interface.



There are many categories on the homepage that you can go with. From entertainment to cartoon content with Youtube Kids, you can get the best video streaming experience out of a million videos that best suits your child’s age group.



A lock-shaped icon on the bottom right of the home screen provides access to parental settings. There you can hover between multiple settings to personalize the app.

You can put the Youtube Kids app on your home screen to make things easier. So next time, you can access it with just one click.

Moreover, it won’t take long. All you need to do is press the home button on your FireStick remote until a menu appears. Then select apps.



After that, Scroll to the Youtube Kids app and press the options button on your remote. Select Move.



Put the app in the top row, and confirm the new location with the select button. Now the app is accessible from your FireStick home screen.

Note: If you want more help placing your apps on the home screen, see our full guide to creating home screen shortcuts on your FireStick.

Youtube Kids holds a huge category of content but does not have shorts.

To produce high-quality videos, Youtube Kids comes with ads. These ads pop in when the child plays a video. However, ads do not contain any inappropriate content.

This is how you install YouTube Kids on FireStick. With this app, your kids will enjoy tons of quality videos without you having to worry about them running into inappropriate content prevalent on the original YouTube.

