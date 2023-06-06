Xbox Game Pass Has 3 New Releases This Week – GameRant

Xbox Game Pass subscribers have three new releases to look forward to this week, including a day one game.

Xbox Game Pass subscribers have three new additions to look forward to this week, including new versions of existing Game Pass titles as well as a brand-new, day one release. New Xbox Game Pass games are added to the subscription service on a regular basis so subscribers always have something new to try.

Microsoft recently pulled the curtain back on the new Xbox Game Pass games that subscribers can look forward to for the first half of May 2023. While some of the more significant new Game Pass games are coming in the second half of the month, there are some notable new additions for fans to check out in the first half as well. One such new addition is available as of May 8, with two more coming later in the week.

As of May 8, Xbox Game Pass subscribers can try Weird West: Definitive Edition, a new version of the Weird West action-RPG that was previously added to the lineup. This new version of Weird West includes next-generation enhancements, so it should effectively be the definitive way to experience the game. Fans should keep in mind that it's only available to Game Pass subscribers with Xbox Series X/S consoles.

Luckily, there are even more Game Pass games for fans to look forward to later in the week. On May 9, Xbox Game Pass subscribers can check out the Cloud version of Shadowrun Trilogy. Like Weird West, versions of Shadowrun Trilogy are already available on Game Pass, but now subscribers will have a new option if they decide to play the game. Xbox Game Pass' Cloud features are extremely handy for those that like to game on the go, and now they'll be able to add Shadowrun Trilogy to the list of games playable through the cloud.

While some Xbox Game Pass subscribers will be happy with new versions of pre-existing Game Pass titles, others will be more concerned with brand-new, day one releases. The most significant day of the week for those Game Pass subscribers is Thursday, May 11, which is when turn-based RPG Fuga: Melodies of Steel 2 is coming to the lineup. Fuga: Melodies of Steel 2 is the latest installment in the niche Little Tail Bronx series. The previous game earned mostly positive reviews from critics, so it will be interesting to see how the sequel is received come May 11.

The new additions to Xbox Game Pass this week should keep subscribers plenty busy, but there's even more to look forward to later in the month, like Amnesia: The Bunker on May 23 and Farworld Pioneer on May 30. May 2023 should be a solid month for Xbox Game Pass as long as the new games live up to expectations.

