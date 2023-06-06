WhatsApp makes it easier to search messages by date, here's how … – India Today

By Divya Bhati: WhatsApp is releasing new updates for its Android and iOS users. In the latest 23.1.75 update, the meta-owned platform is introducing new features which will enhance the user interface making the messaging experience easier. The slew of new features which are available in the new update includes the message yourself feature, search by date feature, drag and drop to share images features and so on.

The new update especially highlights two features- Search by date and drag and drop to share images, videos and documents from other apps. According to Whatsapp’s description about the new version, users will now be able to search for a particular message by jumping to a certain date by calendar. “”Search by date” is now supported from within chat search. Tap ‘Search’ from contact or group info and select the ‘calendar’ icon to toggle to date picker,” reads WhatsApp’s description of the new version update.

Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to use these new features.

How to use WhatsApp search by date feature

Open WhatsApp and open the chat window in which you want to search a message from a specific date.

Now tap on the search message. You will see a calendar icon in the right corner of the search bar.

Tap on the calendar icon and choose the year and month you want to scroll back to search the message.

Tap on ‘Jump to date’ and WhatsApp will take you back to the specific messages from the selected date.

In addition, WhatsApp now also allows users to drag any media from other apps and drop it directly in the WhatsApp chat window. “You can now use drag & drop to share images, videos and documents from other apps (eg. Safari, Photos, Files) to WhatsApp chats,” the description further reads.

Both features are now available in new updates or will soon be available in future updates.

In the meantime, WhatsApp is also planning to allow users to share photos in the original quality in the near future. According to a report by WaBetaInfo, WhatsApp will add a photo quality option which will allow users to select the size of the photo they want to send. The new icon for photo quality will be located on the top of the screen along with drawing and other tools. Currently, WhatsApp compresses the image or media quality but soon with the new update users will not have to compromise on the image quality.

