Save over $1,300 in 2023. | About Verizon – Verizon

How you can take advantage of our free Walmart+ offer by switching to Verizon Home Internet.

On today’s edition of Up To Speed, we shared news about a major partnership with Walmart that will make it a no-brainer to ditch cable and switch to Verizon Home Internet.

Starting today, new customers and employees who switch to Verizon Home Internet can get up to 12 months of Walmart+ on us (then $12.95/mo. thereafter) – a $155 annual value!

Walmart+ is a subscription membership service that can help new customers save over $1,300 each year, bringing together in-store and online benefits to save customers money and time. Benefits include:

This Walmart+ offer is available for a limited time, so click here to learn more about Verizon Home Internet.

