Retailers have already come out with their Black Friday 2019 ad. That includes the likes of Amazon, Walmart and Best Buy. And it’s a similar story all around, with discounts galore on almost the entire product range each retailer have to offer.

Mentioned here are some of the more lucrative deals available on Apple products such as the iPad, iPhone, AirPods, AppleWatch, MacBook devices and such.

Apple AirPods: This happens to be the latest model from Apple, one that can be used to reach out to Siri by using the command ‘Hey Siri’. Powered by the new Hi headphone chip, the new AirPod charges faster and can connect wirelessly to other devices faster than ever.

Amazon price: $129

Best Buy: $129

Walmart: $139.99

Apple iPhone: The new iPhone 11 is all about superlatives, biggest, fastest, and the best camera on anything Apple has ever offered in the smartphone space. Its performance and efficiency, style and looks aren’t enough, its camera performance can easily beat even DSLR or mirrorless cameras bigger than its size. And retailers have made it even more easy to become the owner of one, thanks to some heady Black Friday discounts. Here is what the phone will cost from each retailer.

Amazon isn’t offering any discount on the iPhone 11 series

Best Buy: $500 worth of savings via in-store trade-in program, $300 worth of eGift cards

Walmart: $700 worth of gift cards

Apple iPad: The Apple iPad needs no introduction and is easily the best selling tablet money can buy on earth. Earlier, the company had surprised all by launching a new 10.2-inch iPad complete with features such as a headphone jack, Touch ID along with a new brighter display. The tablet is also compatible with the company’s smart keyboard cover as well as the first-gen Apple Pencil. Now for the cost:

Amazon is not offering any discount on the new iPad

Best Buy: There is a discount of $80 to $100 depending on the iPad model

Walmart: $249 for the 32 GB model which otherwise costs $329

Apple Watch: The latest AppleWatch Series 5 marks a huge improvement over its predecessor, thanks to the incorporation of a host of exciting new features. Those include a compass, emergency international calling feature, always-on display along with renewed efforts in the health space. Unfortunately, retailers are only offering the Series 4 and Series 3 watches on discounts, which are capable smartwatches in their own right.

Amazon: No offer

Best Buy: Savings of up to $300 with guaranteed savings of $50

Walmart: $129, with a saving of $70

MacBook Air: The 13.3-inch MacBook Air comes with an Intel Core i5 processor, 8 gigs of memory and 128 gigs of SSD storage on the base model. The laptop also features Touch ID for enhanced security.

Amazon: No offer

Best Buy: Flat $200 discount on all models

Walmart: No offers

MacBook Pro: The MacBook Pro is easily one of the best laptop devices best suited to professionals or just about anybody who can afford those. Featuring an Intel Core i5 processor, 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of SSD memory on the base model. Then there also is a 13-inch display along with Touch Bar to add to user convenience.

Amazon: No offers

Best Buy: Discounts of a min of $200 and $300 based on the model

Walmart: No offers